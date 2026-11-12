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Ten years lost in two
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Gibran has tendered his resignation to President Prabowo, aide says

Gibran, the 39-year-old son of former president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, has come under intense scrutiny from lawmakers following Constitutional Court and Supreme Court rulings last month that his education documents did not meet election requirements. 

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Jakarta
Thu, November 12, 2026

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Then communications and information minister Budi Arie Setiadi gestures during an interview at his office in Jakarta on June 14, 2024. Then communications and information minister Budi Arie Setiadi gestures during an interview at his office in Jakarta on June 14, 2024. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

V

ice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka has resigned, an aide said late Wednesday, a move that threatens to split a key political alliance and risks further political uncertainty in Indonesia.

Gibran, the 39-year-old son of former president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, has come under intense scrutiny from lawmakers following Constitutional Court and Supreme Court rulings last month that his education documents did not meet election requirements. 

The aide, Budi Arie Setiadi, told Reuters that Gibran had tendered his resignation to President Prabowo Subianto earlier on Wednesday.

Separately, two sources at the People's Consultative Assembly, which will oversee the process of approving his resignation and selecting a replacement, said that he would submit his resignation letter to the upper house on Thursday morning.

Neither Gibran's office nor Prabowo's office immediately responded to a request for comment. 

Late on Wednesday, Prabowo gave a long speech at a political party event. He did not mention Gibran's resignation.

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The resignation comes amid growing signs of strain in the political alliance between Prabowo, a powerful former general, and Jokowi, a highly popular leader who twice defeated Prabowo for the presidency before giving him his support after facing term limits.

An open split could spark further instability for an administration hit by scandals over signature programmes, such as its free school meals policy, and doubts over its handling of the economy, political analysts say.

Investor sentiment has weakened towards Indonesia this year amid heightened scrutiny of the government's fiscal plans and its broader policy directions, as well as lingering downgrade risks for its stock market by global index provider MSCI.

On Wednesday, a total of 120 lawmakers at the House of Representatives signed a petition that opens the door for the impeachment of Gibran.

Gibran has stated his intention to resign during a meeting with Prabowo on Tuesday.  In a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi said the meeting took place earlier in the morning and lasted about two and a half hours.

Lawmakers from several parties in the House have signed a petition stating that Gibran is not eligible for office because the court rulings mean he "no longer meets the requirements as VP candidate," said Muhammad Kholid, one of the lawmakers signing the petition. 

 

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