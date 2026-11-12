House presses ahead with Gibran impeachment

Presidential gesture: President Prabowo Subianto (left), accompanied by Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, leads a plenary cabinet meeting on March 13 at the State Palace in Central Jakarta. (Antara/Galih Pradipta)

T he House of Representatives is pressing ahead with plans to impeach Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka as uncertainty over his resignation plan sparked confusion, with analysts suggesting he may be delaying a formal announcement to gauge whether he can still win public support.

More than 100 lawmakers from all eight political parties in the House, including Prabowo’s Gerindra Party, have signed a petition stating Gibran “no longer meets the requirements to serve as Vice President”, potentially paving the way for possible impeachment proceedings.

Gerindra lawmaker Azis Subekti, who spoke on behalf of the party, said on Wednesday that the party’s decision to support the motion was partly driven by public concerns, adding: “We certainly want this matter to be brought to an end as soon as possible.”

The House leadership formally received the petition during a meeting on Wednesday, with deputy speaker Saan Mustopa, who chaired the meeting, confirming that it had met the requirements and would be brought during Thursday’s plenary session for a decision.

“The proposal will be brought to the nearest plenary session, which, according to the current schedule, is set to take place tomorrow,” said Saan of the Nasdem Party, who is also among lawmakers signing the petition.

An unconfirmed copy of a forwarded message instructing lawmakers not to travel outside Jakarta between Wednesday and Thursday circulated among journalists, fueling speculation that lawmakers were being asked to ensure the motion passed swiftly this week.

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Under the prevailing law, the motion of opinion needs the signatures of at least 25 of the 580 lawmakers. It must then be approved in a plenary session attended by at least two-thirds of lawmakers, with at least two-thirds of those present voting in favor.