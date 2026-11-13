Indonesia spends $9.5 billion on free meals program from January to October

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Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara said the program served 58.2 million recipients as of the end of October through 27,485 kitchens across Indonesia.
he Indonesian government spent Rp 173.2 trillion ($9.50 billion) on its free meals program from January to October, Finance Ministry said on Friday.
Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara said the program served 58.2 million recipients as of the end of October through 27,485 kitchens across Indonesia.
The multi-billion-dollar meal scheme, launched in January last year, is one of President Prabowo Subianto's signature policies.
The program has been widely criticised for its high costs, with many demonstrating throughout the country calling for it to be scrapped.
The scheme has also been blighted by mass food poisonings and corruption claims since it started.
In July, the government cut the budget for the program for this year from Rp 268 trillion ($14.9 billion) to Rp 229 trillion rupiah.
The free meal scheme had a goal of reaching at least 82.9 million children, and pregnant and breastfeeding women -- nearly one-third of the country's population.
More than 20 percent of children in Indonesia are affected by stunting caused by severe malnutrition.
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