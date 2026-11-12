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Ten years lost in two
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Gibran offers to resign 
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Veep drama

With his elevation to the country's second-highest executive office being the outcome of political interference from his father, then-president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, it was only a matter of time before his critics and detractors started to litigate the process.

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President Prabowo Subianto (right) delivers a speech on the macroeconomic framework to lawmakers as Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (left) looks on at the House of Representatives in Jakarta on May 20, 2026. President Prabowo Subianto (right) delivers a speech on the macroeconomic framework to lawmakers as Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (left) looks on at the House of Representatives in Jakarta on May 20, 2026. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

R

ight from the start, the tenure of Gibran Rakabuming Raka as Indonesia's 14th Vice President felt like an accident waiting to happen. 

With his elevation to the country's second-highest executive office being the outcome of political interference from his father, then-president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, it was only a matter of time before his critics and detractors started to litigate the process.

And litigate they did.

Old habits, new China

From The Weekender

Old habits, new China

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After months of building a case that Gibran allegedly used a fraudulent high school diploma when submitting his candidacy in 2023, legal activists filed a petition with the Constitutional Court in late September. 

The court threw out the petition, but the televised court proceedings did enough damage to Gibran's political standing.

Rival politicians, including those in President Prabowo's Gerindra Party-led ruling coalition, seized the opportunity to wound Gibran further by using the dissenting opinions from Constitutional Court judges questioning the authenticity of Gibran's high school diploma to bolster their argument for kicking off an impeachment process. 

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The attack was not only directed at the son. For more than two years now, much of our attention has been devoted to the debate whether former president Jokowi also used a fraudulent undergraduate diploma when he applied for the country's top job in 2014. 

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