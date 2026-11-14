Aceh declares state of emergency after widespread flooding

A man walks across a bridge littered with logs swept downstream by flash floods in Dabun Gelang district, Gayo Lues regency, Aceh, on Nov. 9, 2026. (courtesy of/Aceh Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD))

The flooding has damaged dozens of homes, public buildings and agricultural areas, as well as infrastructure built in the aftermath of last year's devastating Sumatra floods.

A ceh has declared a state of emergency following widespread flooding across the province, with authorities attributing the worsening situation to incomplete recovery efforts after last year's devastating northern Sumatra floods.

Aceh Governor Muzakir Manaf, said the emergency status would take effect from Nov. 11, through Jan. 31, next year as part of efforts to strengthen the provincial administration's preparedness for potential floods and other weather-related disasters.

"The declaration is part of the Aceh administration's efforts to anticipate disaster risks and ensure a swift response when an emergency occurs," he said in a statement on Thursday.

Muzakir said he had instructed local authorities across Aceh to monitor conditions in their respective areas around the clock and immediately report any problems.

He also called for closer coordination among government ministries and agencies to ensure a swift and coordinated disaster response.

“I have instructed all agencies to place personnel on standby for immediate deployment in the event of a disaster, particularly in at-risk areas,” Muzakir said.

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