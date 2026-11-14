Medan man trafficked to Russia to serve as mercenary

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Upon arrival in Russia, however, the alleged victim, identified only as FSR, was not employed in the logistics field as initially promised but was instead recruited as a Russian soldier.
resident of Medan, North Sumatra, is believed to have fallen victim to transnational human trafficking after being tricked into joining the Russian military.
The man, identified only as FSR, was lured to work in logistics with a salary of Rp 80 million (US$4,384) per month in Russia. Upon arrival in Russia, however, FSR discovered that he was not to be employed as initially promised. He was instead recruited as a Russian solider to fight in the war against Ukraine.
North Sumatra Police’s Women’s and Children’s Protection and Human Trafficking Directorate chief, Sr. Comr. Kristinatara Wahyuningrum, confirmed that her directorate had received the report.
“The report is still new and in the investigation process,” she said on Thursday, as quoted by kompas.com.
Read also: Death of Indonesian recruited by Russian military leaves family bereft
The case began when FSR’s mother, identified only as SL, filed a report with the North Sumatra Police on Oct. 31 after she believed that her son had become a victim of human trafficking
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