Medan man trafficked to Russia to serve as mercenary

This handout picture taken on Aug. 22, 2026 and released on Aug. 24 by the press service of Ukraine's 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Separate Mechanized Brigade shows a serviceman of the brigade walking in Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP/Ukraine's 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Separate Mechanized Brigade/Iryna Rybakova)

Upon arrival in Russia, however, the alleged victim, identified only as FSR, was not employed in the logistics field as initially promised but was instead recruited as a Russian soldier.

A resident of Medan, North Sumatra, is believed to have fallen victim to transnational human trafficking after being tricked into joining the Russian military.

The man, identified only as FSR, was lured to work in logistics with a salary of Rp 80 million (US$4,384) per month in Russia. Upon arrival in Russia, however, FSR discovered that he was not to be employed as initially promised. He was instead recruited as a Russian solider to fight in the war against Ukraine.

North Sumatra Police’s Women’s and Children’s Protection and Human Trafficking Directorate chief, Sr. Comr. Kristinatara Wahyuningrum, confirmed that her directorate had received the report.

“The report is still new and in the investigation process,” she said on Thursday, as quoted by kompas.com.

Read also: Death of Indonesian recruited by Russian military leaves family bereft

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The case began when FSR’s mother, identified only as SL, filed a report with the North Sumatra Police on Oct. 31 after she believed that her son had become a victim of human trafficking