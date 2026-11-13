Gibran resigns

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Gibran Rakabuming Raka has officially resigned as vice president, amid mounting pressure on his academic credentials and eligibility to remain in office, effectively ending the alliance between President Prabowo Subianto and his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.
ibran Rakabuming Raka has officially resigned as vice president, amid mounting pressure on his academic credentials and eligibility to remain in office, effectively ending the alliance between President Prabowo Subianto and his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.
Gibran, the 39-year-old son of Jokowi, had come under intense pressure to resign after the Constitutional Court and Supreme Court made separate rulings last month that his overseas education did not meet election requirements two years ago.
Donning a black suit and a red tie, Gibran arrived at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta on Thursday before noon, where he handed a handwritten resignation letter to the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) leaders behind closed doors.
Gibran said in the letter that he resigned at his own request and “in the interests of the nation and to ensure the smooth functioning of the government”, according to MPR speaker Ahmad Muzani of Prabowo’s Gerindra Party.
Coordinating law minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra said Gibran quit for personal reasons and cited "growing public sentiment".
In a video statement on Thursday evening, Gibran said his decision to resign had nothing to do with the controversy over his academic credentials.
“My decision to step down is [also] not an admission of inability to carry out my duties. Rather, it is a major step I have to take to ensure the government can continue moving forward with greater calm, unity and focus on all Indonesians,” he said.
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