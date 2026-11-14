Parties leave Prabowo to decide new VP

President Prabowo Subianto (center) delivers a press statement flanked by then vice president Gibran Rakabuming Raka (second right), MPR chairman Ahmad Muzani (second left), House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad (right) and MPR Deputy Speaker Bambang Wuryanto on Nov. 12 at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta. Prabowo said he respected and supported Gibran’s decision to resign as vice president. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S)

Coalition party members, including National Mandate Party (PAN), Democratic Party, Golkar Party and National Awakening Party (PKB), have announced that they would leave the selection of Gibran’s successor to Prabowo.

P resident Prabowo Subianto met with leaders of the ruling coalition parties at Bogor Palace on Friday as the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) moved to accelerate the process of filling the vacant vice-presidential post following Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s resignation.

The meeting came a day after Gibran, who became the country’s youngest vice president after being elected alongside Prabowo in 2024, formally stepped down amid growing calls for his impeachment over questions surrounding his academic credentials and eligibility for office.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, National Mandate Party (PAN) chairman Zulkifli Hasan said the President had given party leaders one week to discuss internally and prepare their respective recommendations for the vice-presidential candidates.

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However, the coordinating food minister assured that the party would not put forward any of its cadres. “We leave it entirely to the president to decide who will become vice president”.

Prabowo is scheduled to travel to Palu, Central Sulawesi, over the weekend to attend a Muhammadiyah event before heading to the Philippines for the ASEAN Summit.

“After he returns, we will be invited to another meeting to discuss who might be suitable candidates to be recommended to the President,” he said.

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Read also: Assembly will pick new vice president to replace Gibran on Dec. 2