Pramono eyes Senayan’s abandoned pillars after Rasuna Said cleanup

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Once it receives House of Representatives approval, the Jakarta administration would proceed with the pillars' dismantling and subsequent redevelopment of the area.
he Jakarta administration is seeking to dismantle abandoned monorail pillars around the House of Representatives complex in Central Jakarta, following the removal of similar structures along Jl. HR Rasuna Said in South Jakarta earlier this year.
Governor Pramono Anung said he is waiting for permission from the House before deploying heavy equipment to remove the concrete structures along Jl. Asia Afrika in Senayan, which extend to Jl. Gelora, running alongside the House’s southern entrance.
“For the monorail in Senayan, I am waiting for a letter [of approval] from the House Secretariat General,” Pramono told reporters on Thursday.
Once he received the necessary approval, Pramono said the Jakarta administration would “immediately proceed” with the dismantling and subsequent redevelopment of the area, which is expected to follow the model adopted along Jl. HR Rasuna Said.
He added that removing the structures would improve the appearance of the area surrounding the legislative complex, making its surroundings more orderly and presentable.
“I am confident that once the area is tidied up and cleaned, the House complex will have a better appearance, both at the front and the back,” Pramono was quoted by Antara as saying.
Acting House Secretary-General Suprihartini did not respond to The Jakarta Post’s request for comments by the time of publication.
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