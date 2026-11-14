The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Ten years lost in two
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages
Dutch PM in crisis talks to prevent government collapse
Gibran resigns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Ten years lost in two
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages
Dutch PM in crisis talks to prevent government collapse
Gibran resigns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Pramono eyes Senayan’s abandoned pillars after Rasuna Said cleanup

Once it receives House of Representatives approval, the Jakarta administration would proceed with the pillars' dismantling and subsequent redevelopment of the area.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, November 14, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung delivers a speech during a flag ceremony on June 22, 2025, to commemorate the 498th anniversary of Jakarta at the National Monument (Monas) Square in Jakarta. Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung delivers a speech during a flag ceremony on June 22, 2025, to commemorate the 498th anniversary of Jakarta at the National Monument (Monas) Square in Jakarta. (Antara/Jasmine Nadhya Thanaya)

T

he Jakarta administration is seeking to dismantle abandoned monorail pillars around the House of Representatives complex in Central Jakarta, following the removal of similar structures along Jl. HR Rasuna Said in South Jakarta earlier this year.

Governor Pramono Anung said he is waiting for permission from the House before deploying heavy equipment to remove the concrete structures along Jl. Asia Afrika in Senayan, which extend to Jl. Gelora, running alongside the House’s southern entrance.

“For the monorail in Senayan, I am waiting for a letter [of approval] from the House Secretariat General,” Pramono told reporters on Thursday.

Citra Awards 2026: Who makes the cut?

From The Weekender

Citra Awards 2026: Who makes the cut?

Read on The Weekender

Once he received the necessary approval, Pramono said the Jakarta administration would “immediately proceed” with the dismantling and subsequent redevelopment of the area, which is expected to follow the model adopted along Jl. HR Rasuna Said.

He added that removing the structures would improve the appearance of the area surrounding the legislative complex, making its surroundings more orderly and presentable.

“I am confident that once the area is tidied up and cleaned, the House complex will have a better appearance, both at the front and the back,” Pramono was quoted by Antara as saying.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Acting House Secretary-General Suprihartini did not respond to The Jakarta Post’s request for comments by the time of publication.

Popular

Ten years lost in two

Ten years lost in two
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia

Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

Related Article

BREAKING: Gibran hands resignation letter to Assembly

Gibran in limbo as House mulls response

Jakarta extends use of overflowing Bantar Gebang landfill

Kota Tua vendors back revamp but fear being sidelined

Jakarta school renovations win praise, but funding leaves others waiting

Popular

Ten years lost in two

Ten years lost in two
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia

Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

More in Indonesia

 View more
Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung delivers a speech during a flag ceremony on June 22, 2025, to commemorate the 498th anniversary of Jakarta at the National Monument (Monas) Square in Jakarta.
Jakarta

Pramono eyes Senayan’s abandoned pillars after Rasuna Said cleanup
President Prabowo Subianto (center) delivers a press statement flanked by then vice president Gibran Rakabuming Raka (second right), MPR chairman Ahmad Muzani (second left), House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad (right) and MPR Deputy Speaker Bambang Wuryanto on Nov. 12 at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta. Prabowo said he respected and supported Gibran’s decision to resign as vice president.
Politics

Parties leave Prabowo to decide new VP
A man walks across a bridge littered with logs swept downstream by flash floods in Dabun Gelang district, Gayo Lues regency, Aceh, on Nov. 9, 2026.
Archipelago

Aceh declares state of emergency after widespread flooding

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (center) delivers a press statement flanked by then vice president Gibran Rakabuming Raka (second right), MPR chairman Ahmad Muzani (second left), House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad (right) and MPR Deputy Speaker Bambang Wuryanto at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. Prabowo said he respected and supported Gibran’s decision to resign as vice president.
Politics

Parties leave Prabowo to decide new VP
A woman participating in the 2026 Women’s March Jakarta holds a placard reading “The state profits from menstrual blood” in protest against the government’s policy of imposing taxes on sanitary pads, a menstrual health essential, during a rally along Jalan MH Thamrin in Central Jakarta on Saturday Nov. 7, 2026. Protesters voiced concerns that the tax policy would place an additional financial burden on women in meeting their menstrual health needs.
Editorial

Never tax essentials
A growing concern: Residents use electronic devices to shop online on Monday, October 13, at a marketplace in Semarang, Central Java. The government’s e-commerce tax decision puts brick-and-mortar retailers at a disadvantage.
Tech

E-commerce drives Indonesia’s 16% digital economy growth

The Latest

 View more
Americas

US grounds all flights, sparking travel chaos
Opinion

Analysis: Beyond Binance: Is Indonesia Prepared for Crypto Risks?
Jakarta

Pramono eyes Senayan’s abandoned pillars after Rasuna Said cleanup
Politics

Parties leave Prabowo to decide new VP
Editorial

Never tax essentials
Archipelago

Aceh declares state of emergency after widespread flooding
Economy

Batam celebrates 55 years of industrial transformation
Tech

E-commerce drives Indonesia’s 16% digital economy growth
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Pramono eyes Senayan’s abandoned pillars after Rasuna Said cleanup

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.