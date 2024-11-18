TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Prabowo needs US-model national security council

Prabowo, a former Army general and defense minister prior to becoming President, was using a security rather than diplomatic lens when he agreed to discuss joint development with China in the North Natuna Sea

Endy Bayuni (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, November 18, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Prabowo needs US-model national security council United States President Joe Biden (right) meets with President Prabowo Subianto on Nov. 12, 2024, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. The two leaders met to discuss the strengthening of US-Indonesian cooperation. (AFP/Getty Images/Alex Wong)

T

hey may both claim to be working to serve the national interest, but diplomats and military leaders can have different and sometimes contradictory approaches, as shown by a recent episode on addressing China’s territorial claims in Indonesian waters.

In a joint statement issued by President Prabowo Subianto and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on Nov. 9, the two agreed on joint projects “in areas of overlapping claims”. They were alluding to the waters of Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the North Natuna Sea, into which Chinese fishing vessels with Chinese Coast Guard escorts often trespass and are chased out by patrolling Indonesian Navy vessels.

Two days after the statement was released, the Foreign Ministry in Jakarta said it did not mean Indonesia accepted China’s maritime claims in the area.

For years, our diplomats have painstakingly insisted that, unlike other Southeast Asian countries, Indonesia does not have any territorial dispute in the South China Sea. The North Natuna Sea falls under Indonesia’s jurisdiction, and they say that international law does not recognize the “traditional fishing grounds” that China has invoked as the basis for its claims to the waters. This is a diplomatic strategy to avoid being forced to sit down and negotiate a resolution with Beijing.

The reality on the ground, or should we say on the water, is very different. There have been skirmishes between the Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla) and the Chinese Coast Guard, and they have been happening with greater frequency. In the week of Prabowo’s Oct. 20 inauguration, Chinese fishing boats trespassed into Indonesian waters on at least three occasions, with Bakamla chasing them out each time.

You can’t blame the military, whose job it is to defend the country’s territorial integrity, for seeing real danger in these skirmishes, even as diplomats keep denying any dispute with China.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Prabowo, himself a former Army general and defense minister prior to becoming President, was using a security rather than diplomatic lens when he agreed to discuss joint development in the area.

Popular

Shin Tae-yong retains World Cup qualification hope for Indonesia despite Japan loss

Shin Tae-yong retains World Cup qualification hope for Indonesia despite Japan loss
Japan hammer Indonesia to edge closer to World Cup spot

Japan hammer Indonesia to edge closer to World Cup spot
West Java election: Less popular names compete for most populous province

West Java election: Less popular names compete for most populous province

Related Articles

Prabowo’s balancing act

Unraveling the complexities of human security in Papua

Overtourism or balanced development? Bali airport plan sparks debate

The significance of synchronizing foreign and defense policies

Human rights minister seeks Rp 20 trillion for rights development

Related Article

Prabowo’s balancing act

Unraveling the complexities of human security in Papua

Overtourism or balanced development? Bali airport plan sparks debate

The significance of synchronizing foreign and defense policies

Human rights minister seeks Rp 20 trillion for rights development

Popular

Shin Tae-yong retains World Cup qualification hope for Indonesia despite Japan loss

Shin Tae-yong retains World Cup qualification hope for Indonesia despite Japan loss
Japan hammer Indonesia to edge closer to World Cup spot

Japan hammer Indonesia to edge closer to World Cup spot
West Java election: Less popular names compete for most populous province

West Java election: Less popular names compete for most populous province

More in Opinion

 View more
United States President Joe Biden (right) meets with President Prabowo Subianto on Nov. 12, 2024, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. The two leaders met to discuss the strengthening of US-Indonesian cooperation.
Academia

Prabowo needs US-model national security council
Listening ear: An employee of Lapor Mas Wapres (Report to Brother Vice President) attends to a member of the public on Nov. 11, 2024, the day Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka launched the new complaints center at his offices in Central Jakarta.
Academia

Is VP Gibran’s complaint desk initiative a panacea?
Nurturing children: Banyuwangi Regent Ipuk Fiestiandani (right) talks about how to help local children develop during a dialogue with village heads and community figures on May 6, 2024 held at the East Java regency’s culture and tourism agency.
Academia

Achieving national prosperity through behavioral insights and adaptive leadership

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (front, center) poses with (back, from left to right) Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Taiwan's APEC representative Lin Hsin-i, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, United States President Joe Biden, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee (front, left) and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (front, right) during a family photo session of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima, Peru on Nov. 16, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Prabowo calls for free, fair trade at APEC
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (left) visits US President Joe Biden (right) in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington DC, on Nov. 13, 2024.
Editorial

Prabowo’s balancing act
Digital trade can transform how firms innovate by reducing information, logistics, and transaction costs associated with acquiring foreign inputs.
Tech

RI digital economy shows double-digit growth, yet funding still subdued

The Latest

 View more
Society

Lessons on coding and AI start in fourth grade: Education minister
Europe

Biden answers missile pleas from Ukraine as clock ticks down

Markets

Markets swing after Wall St losses as traders weigh US rates outlook
Academia

Prabowo needs US-model national security council
Tech

RI digital economy shows double-digit growth, yet funding still subdued
Opinion

Analysis: When insiders protect online gambling
Politics

House to hold confirmation hearings for top KPK picks
Asia & Pacific

Prabowo calls for free, fair trade at APEC
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Prabowo needs US-model national security council

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.