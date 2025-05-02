Digital threats, real consequences: Becoming cyber ready

The logo of the National Cyber and Encryption Agency (BSSN) is seen on March 15, 2019, at the agency’s office in Jakarta. (JP/Dhoni Setiawan)

Alarming statistics highlight the urgent need for robust cybersecurity measures and regulatory frameworks, which the country currently lacks.

R ecently, I received a call from someone posing as a police officer claiming my data had been stolen and used to open a bank account.

Pressured to attend a "police investigation" via Zoom, I became suspicious and hung up, later confirming it was a scam. How did these scammers obtain my number? The likely culprit: Data breaches.

Last year, the National Cyber and Encryption Agency (BSSN) documented over 330 million traffic anomalies and approximately 500,000 ransomware activities.

These cyberattacks target businesses and public institutions, resulting in theft of personal data and financial information that enables identity theft and fraud, causing significant emotional distress to victims.

BSSN's further examination of the dark web revealed government agencies accounted for more than half of the 56 million data records exposed there.

These alarming statistics highlight the urgent need for robust cybersecurity measures and regulatory frameworks, which the country currently lacks.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Instead of a specific cybersecurity law or framework, Indonesia relies on a patchwork of regulations: Law No.11/2008 on Electronic Information and Transactions (ITE), which has undergone multiple amendments over 17 years; Law No. 27/2022 on Personal Data Protection (PDP), which gave businesses until October 2024 to adjust; and various BSSN regulations on cyber incident reporting and management.