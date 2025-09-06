Demanding accountable government in Indonesia

People gather in front of the home of lawmaker Ahmad Sahroni on Aug. 30 in Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta. The house was ransacked and various items were looted by the angry mob amid waves of demonstrations against financial perks for lawmakers and police brutality. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

When power is exercised without public oversight, the risk of abuse and inequality increases.

O pen government, built on the principles of transparency, participation, innovation, accountability and inclusivity, must become a reality in Indonesia. The recent protests were a stirring call for policymakers to side with their people.

The government and the House of Representatives are obligated to respond in a timely manner. It is time for the government to stop viewing openness as a threat and instead see it as an opportunity to improve, build trust and create a more just and sustainable future. Protecting and preserving Indonesia is a shared responsibility.

The formula for reducing inequality is clear: Ensure state revenue and spending favor the wider community. State revenue must be boosted through fair taxation. The goal of a 10.45 percent tax-to-Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio by 2026 is attainable, but not by taxing the working class.

Recent tax increases, particularly the 12 percent Value Added Tax and a 1,000 percent increase in Land and Building Tax (PBB) in some regions, have triggered public unrest and even riots. This tax target could be achieved by ending tax holidays for the wealthy and implementing progressive taxation.

At the same time, budgets for education and health have been slashed. Citizens face a growing economic burden amid layoffs and inflation. Employment issues persist due to low workforce competency, trapping many in informal or low-wage jobs.

Minimum wages are often insufficient, and social security benefits are minimal. Workers' rights violations are rampant, from non-compliant contracts to unfair termination, making them vulnerable, especially domestic workers.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Farmers and fishermen struggle against climate change and imported goods. Social assistance is misdirected, failing to reach those most in need. This reality leaves marginalized groups at the bottom of the queue for prosperity.