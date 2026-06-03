TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Prabowo fires free meal agency chief after suggesting Saudi rollout
Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day
Central Jakarta fire destroys more than 300 homes
Police state
Prabowo’s frequent foreign trips raise priority concerns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Prabowo fires free meal agency chief after suggesting Saudi rollout
Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day
Central Jakarta fire destroys more than 300 homes
Police state
Prabowo’s frequent foreign trips raise priority concerns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

When faith meets heat: Rethinking haj and climate risk

Sound haj governance should no longer be measured solely by how many pilgrims can be dispatched abroad each year, but also by how responsibly societies adapt to worsening environmental conditions.

Fahad Saeed and Elis Nurhayati (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, June 3, 2026 Published on May. 29, 2026 Published on 2026-05-29T14:50:16+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Quiet devotion: Muslim pilgrims from various countries prepare to perform evening prayers on May 13 at the Masjid al-Haram in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Indonesia’s Haj and Umrah Ministry said that ahead of the peak of the haj, the movement of pilgrims to Mecca continued in stages. Quiet devotion: Muslim pilgrims from various countries prepare to perform evening prayers on May 13 at the Masjid al-Haram in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Indonesia’s Haj and Umrah Ministry said that ahead of the peak of the haj, the movement of pilgrims to Mecca continued in stages. (Antara/Citro Atmoko)

A

s Muslims around the world observed Eid al-Adha last week, climate change is making the risks of extreme heat during the haj harder to ignore. Every year, millions of Muslims gather in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina to perform one of Islam’s most sacred obligations. Increasingly, this act of faith is also a test of public health, governance and protection.

Scenes of pilgrims struggling under extreme heat are familiar from previous years. Temperatures during recent pilgrimages regularly surpassed 45 degrees Celsius, turning roads between Arafah and Mina into corridors of dangerous heat exposure. Elderly worshippers collapse from exhaustion, while emergency units race to treat dehydration, respiratory distress and cardiac complications.

What was once understood mainly as a test of spiritual endurance is now a serious public health challenge in a warming world. During the 2024 haj season alone, approximately 1,300 fatalities were reported amid extreme humid heat, including 213 Indonesians and 35 Pakistanis.

New research presented at the 2026 European Geosciences Union (EGU) General Assembly offer a stark warning. In presentation “When Faith Meets Heat: Climate Change Risks During the Haj Pilgrimage,” researchers used sub-daily temperature and humidity data from the 2024 pilgrimage to assess human physiological limits. They found that survivability thresholds were exceeded during several hours on each day of the pilgrimage, even for healthy adults under 40.

On June 17, 2024, the combined effects of heat and humidity created approximately four consecutive hours during which the human body could no longer maintain safe core temperatures through sweating alone. Under such conditions, prolonged outdoor exposure without shade or cooling became potentially life-threatening even for young and healthy pilgrims.

The sacred geography of the haj remains unchanged. But the climate around it is changing rapidly.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The haj is an intensive five-day event involving prolonged physical exertion outdoors. Its main rituals range from tawaf (circling the Kaaba) multiple times, sa’i (walking between the hills of Safa and Marwa), performing wuquf (standing in prayer) at Mount Arafah, undertaking mabit (overnight stays) in Mina and Muzdalifah and performing ramy al-jamarat (the stoning of the pillars).

Popular

Prabowo fires free meal agency chief after suggesting Saudi rollout

Prabowo fires free meal agency chief after suggesting Saudi rollout
Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day

Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day
Central Jakarta fire destroys more than 300 homes

Central Jakarta fire destroys more than 300 homes

Related Article

Buddhist monks carry peace message during ‘thudong’ pilgrimage to Borobudur

Four Indonesians arrested in Saudi over illegal haj ads

Saudi Arabia arrests 10 Indonesians for allegedly organizing illegal haj

Questions on COVID-19 that are unsatisfactorily answered

AI can help double oil-well productivity: Saudi Aramco

Popular

Prabowo fires free meal agency chief after suggesting Saudi rollout

Prabowo fires free meal agency chief after suggesting Saudi rollout
Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day

Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day
Central Jakarta fire destroys more than 300 homes

Central Jakarta fire destroys more than 300 homes

More in Opinion

 View more
United States President Donald Trump reacts during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 27, 2026.
Academia

Building alliances of among US allies
A diplomat briefs Indonesian fishers on migrant worker protection and safety on June 23, 2024, at the Indonesian Consulate General in Cape Town, South Africa.
Academia

After the state and the owner, who protects fishers?
A National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) researcher works in a laboratory at Soekarno Science and Technology Zone in Cibinong, West Java, on July 5, 2023.
Academia

The academic fraud in Copenhagen was years in the making

Highlight
Dadan Hindayana (center), former head of National Nutrition Agency (BGN) that oversees the free nutritious meal program, is escorted by Attorney General's Office (AGO) officers and Indonesian Military personnel as he leaves the AGO building in Jakarta on June 3, 2026. AGO named Dadan and two former BGN deputies as graft suspect pertaining to procurement and partnering foundation appointment for the program, a day after they were removed on concerns including food quality.
Politics

Indonesia opens corruption probe into large-scale free meals program
(From left to right) Defendants Second Sgt. Edi Sudarko, First Lt. Budhi Hariyanto Cahyono, Capt. Nandala Dwi Prasetya and First Lt. Sami Lakka attend the indictment hearing against them in the case of acid attack against activist Andrie Yunus at the Jakarta Military Court in East Jakarta on April 29, 2026. Military prosecutors indict them of committing premeditated serious assault by hurling acid against Andrie on March 12 in Jakarta.
Editorial

Who are the real ‘foreign agents’?
Red alert: An electronic display board inside the main hall of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in South Jakarta shows an overall downward movement across most stocks during the lunch break on Jan. 29, 2026, when the IDX Composite index fell 6.3 percent after global investment firm MSCI raised concerns about free float and trading transparency.
Markets

IDX plunges 4 percent, piling pressure on rupiah

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Building alliances of among US allies
Society

After landmark law, domestic workers in Indonesia wait for wages to catch up
Archipelago

Indonesia records significant drop in haj-related fatalities
Archipelago

Police bust international online scam syndicate in Central Java
Archipelago

Trans Batam bus route extended to Hang Nadim airport
Academia

After the state and the owner, who protects fishers?
Politics

Media probe reveals disinformation behind ‘foreign-backed’ 2025 protests
Americas

US House votes for measure that would end Iran war, in blow to Trump
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

When faith meets heat: Rethinking haj and climate risk

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.