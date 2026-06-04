TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Prabowo fires free meal agency chief after suggesting Saudi rollout
Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day
Central Jakarta fire destroys more than 300 homes
Police state
Prabowo’s frequent foreign trips raise priority concerns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Prabowo fires free meal agency chief after suggesting Saudi rollout
Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day
Central Jakarta fire destroys more than 300 homes
Police state
Prabowo’s frequent foreign trips raise priority concerns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Quad FMs set tone of continuity in New Delhi

The Quad is evolving from a politically symbolic coalition into a functional strategic mechanism.

Gurjit Singh (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, June 4, 2026 Published on Jun. 1, 2026 Published on 2026-06-01T17:56:40+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attend a joint press conference after attending the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting on May 26 at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attend a joint press conference after attending the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting on May 26 at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.. (Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

T

he Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi on May 26 marked an important, carefully calibrated effort to restore strategic momentum when doubts about its cohesion were emerging. 

The skepticism preceding the meeting was substantial. The absence of a Quad leaders’ summit in 2025, uncertainty over United States President Donald Trump administration’s Indo-Pacific commitment, tensions in India-US ties over tariffs and strategic divergences and signs of a limited US appetite for high-visibility multilateralism had generated speculation that the Quad was stagnating.  

The New Delhi meeting was significant for its attempt to institutionalize cooperation in practical sectors. The outcomes demonstrated that the Quad is evolving from a politically symbolic coalition into a functional strategic mechanism.

A notable feature was the shift toward economic-security integration. The Quad Critical Minerals Initiative Framework represented the clearest acknowledgement yet that Indo-Pacific competition is no longer merely military but increasingly industrial and technological. The Quad committed to cooperate across mining, processing, recycling and supply chain resilience for critical minerals. This is consequential as China dominates global processing capacities for rare earths and inputs essential for semiconductors, batteries, renewable energy systems and defense technologies.  

For India, this initiative carries major strategic implications as despite its ambitions in electronics manufacturing, clean energy and defense production, it remains dependent on Chinese-controlled mineral supply chains. The framework could enable India to connect Australian mineral resources, Japanese technology and US financing into a diversified ecosystem. The Quad is beginning to function as a geoeconomic balancing mechanism against Chinese industrial leverage.

The Quad Statement on Indo-Pacific Energy Security reflected the impact of the worsening global geopolitical climate, especially the disruptions linked to the Iran conflict and maritime insecurity around key chokepoints. Discussions reportedly focused on energy flows, fertilizer availability, supply-chain vulnerabilities and connectivity bottlenecks. The emphasis on energy resilience signaled that the Quad increasingly sees economic stability and maritime security as inseparable.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The proposal for an Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Initiative and efforts toward a “Common Operating Picture” indicate that the Quad is steadily deepening operational coordination at sea. Rather than forming a formal military alliance, it appears to be pursuing interoperability.

Popular

Prabowo fires free meal agency chief after suggesting Saudi rollout

Prabowo fires free meal agency chief after suggesting Saudi rollout
Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day

Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day
Central Jakarta fire destroys more than 300 homes

Central Jakarta fire destroys more than 300 homes

Related Article

What if the AI boom goes into reverse?

Australia to receive used submarines from US in 'streamlined' AUKUS deal

Quad countries to build a port, unveil pact on critical minerals

When volatility is good politics

Japan first quarter GDP growth beats expectations

Popular

Prabowo fires free meal agency chief after suggesting Saudi rollout

Prabowo fires free meal agency chief after suggesting Saudi rollout
Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day

Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day
Central Jakarta fire destroys more than 300 homes

Central Jakarta fire destroys more than 300 homes

More in Opinion

 View more
A Citilink plane taxis as a Super Air Jet plane lands on Jan. 10, 2025, at Soekarno-Hatta international airport in Tangerang, Banten.
Academia

A new aviation plan key to fixing Indonesia’s skies
A military officer blocks a projector to shut down a public screening of the documentary Pesta Babi on May 12, 2026, at Khairun University in Ternate, North Maluku. Authorities halted the event under the pretext that it lacked an official permit.
Academia

'Pesta Babi' and the fear of a thinking Papua
Myanmar military soldiers stand next to Starlink devices on Oct. 20, 2025, seized during a raid on the KK Park online scam center in Myawaddy, Karen State, Myanmar.
Academia

Why normalizing Myanmar’s junta is a strategic capitulation

Highlight
An employees shows rupiah and US dollar bank notes at Bank Mandiri Syariah, Jakarta, in this file photo.
Markets

Rupiah sinks to record low, BI vows stronger intervention
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures on May 28, 2026, during a joint press statement with President Prabowo Subianto at the Élysée Palace in Paris.
Editorial

The fewer trips, the better
Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, left, hands over a document containing the government's final statement to Deputy House Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, center, and Deputy House Speaker Cucun Ahmad Syamsurijal during a plenary session at the Parliament Complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, June 4, 2026. During the session, lawmakers approved amendments to the 2023 Law on Financial Sector Development and Strengthening, known as the P2SK Law, making the revised bill law.
Regulations

BI loses independence, gets job creation mandate

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Prosecutors demand counseling for girl accused of killing her mother
Markets

Yen hits key 160 level for third session, dollar buoyed by Gulf woes
Archipelago

Semarang waste banks handle 1,700 tonnes of garbage, reap Rp 1.99 billion per year
Academia

A new aviation plan key to fixing Indonesia’s skies
Politics

Leadership change falls short without reform in free meals program, analysts warn
Asia & Pacific

Delayed credentials for foreign envoys raise red flags
Academia

'Pesta Babi' and the fear of a thinking Papua
Opinion

Analysis: Scandal closes in on Djaka, customs outsource gains traction
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Quad FMs set tone of continuity in New Delhi

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.