TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Students to rally against Prabowo amid economic pressures
Long-sought police reform stalled at the institutional gate
State budget injection into Danantara could raise fiscal risks
The death of police reform
Indosat partners with Nokia and NVIDIA to strengthen Indonesia's readiness for the AI era

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Students to rally against Prabowo amid economic pressures
Long-sought police reform stalled at the institutional gate
State budget injection into Danantara could raise fiscal risks
The death of police reform
Indosat partners with Nokia and NVIDIA to strengthen Indonesia's readiness for the AI era

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Learning to govern a fragmented world

Today’s world is too multipolar, too digitally interconnected and too politically heterogeneous for broad consensus alone to serve as the primary mechanism for managing global affairs.

Dennis J. Snower (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/London
Mon, June 15, 2026 Published on Jun. 14, 2026 Published on 2026-06-14T11:16:26+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Passers-by walks past a building boarded up with graffiti-covered wooden panels on June 12, 2026 ahead of demonstrations against the nearby G7 summit in Evian, France. Passers-by walks past a building boarded up with graffiti-covered wooden panels on June 12, 2026 ahead of demonstrations against the nearby G7 summit in Evian, France. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP)

A

s G7 leaders gather in Évian, France, today, they confront a postwar order that has run its course. The United Nations, the Bretton Woods institutions and other pillars of international cooperation, all founded on the belief that universal rules could underpin global governance, delivered decades of relative stability and economic integration. But today’s world is too multipolar, too digitally interconnected and too politically heterogeneous for broad consensus alone to serve as the primary mechanism for managing global affairs.

As national interests diverge, economic interdependence is increasingly wielded as an instrument of coercion, giving rise to rival strategic blocs at a moment when global challenges such as climate change, migration, and AI are intensifying faster than existing institutions can respond. 

While it may be tempting to cling to a fading order or resign ourselves to permanent geopolitical rivalry, what is needed is a transition to a new model of international cooperation grounded in coalition-based governance.

In many respects, this shift is already underway, though it remains largely unrecognized. From semiconductor supply chains to climate and security, countries are increasingly cooperating through issue-specific coalitions, flexible partnerships reflecting the realities of a fragmented yet deeply interconnected world.

The question facing the G7, then, is not whether coalition-based governance will emerge, but whether democracies will shape this transition or allow it to be driven by power politics alone. Few bodies are better positioned to guide the process than the G7, which combines economic scale, technological capability, institutional capacity and broadly aligned political values. But that requires rethinking governance accordingly.

For starters, policymakers must move beyond the pursuit of universal agreement. Consensus increasingly leads to paralysis, and even when broad agreements are reached, implementation is often inconsistent. The 2015 Paris climate agreement illustrates the problem: while it established shared goals, national commitments vary widely and enforcement remains weak. Similar problems are now evident in digital governance, taxation, trade and migration policy.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Coalition-based governance offers a more practical alternative. Rather than requiring universal agreement, it allows countries to work together on specific challenges while committing to common standards, monitoring mechanisms and enforcement tools. Participation remains voluntary, but membership comes with responsibilities.

Popular

Students to rally against Prabowo amid economic pressures

Students to rally against Prabowo amid economic pressures
Long-sought police reform stalled at the institutional gate

Long-sought police reform stalled at the institutional gate
State budget injection into Danantara could raise fiscal risks

State budget injection into Danantara could raise fiscal risks

Related Article

Indonesia’s coral reefs are heat‑tolerant, but only up to a point

Japan and Asia’s new balance

Building alliances of among US allies

Two Indonesian peacekeepers to receive posthumous UN honor

How the US-China reset recasts the Quad

Popular

Students to rally against Prabowo amid economic pressures

Students to rally against Prabowo amid economic pressures
Long-sought police reform stalled at the institutional gate

Long-sought police reform stalled at the institutional gate
State budget injection into Danantara could raise fiscal risks

State budget injection into Danantara could raise fiscal risks

More in Opinion

 View more
A cyclist rides past the building headquarters of OPEC (Organization of The Petroleum Exporting Countries) in Vienna, Austria on May 28, 2025.
Academia

Hormuz reopening could be OPEC’s undoing
Indonesian nationals line up during questioning at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, upon returning from Cambodia on commercial airliners. The largest group of returning citizens entangled in online scam operations in Cambodia undergo questioning by a joint team that includes law enforcement officers.
Academia

Why Southeast Asia must unite against online scams

Passers-by walks past a building boarded up with graffiti-covered wooden panels on June 12, 2026 ahead of demonstrations against the nearby G7 summit in Evian, France.
Academia

Learning to govern a fragmented world

Highlight
Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel (center) stand guard behind police personnel to hold students protesting demanding a reduction in fuel prices and the dissolution of President Prabowo Subianto's free nutritious meal program, which they consider to be a hotbed of corruption, in Jakarta on June 12, 2026.
Politics

Military deployment against student protest draws flak
An employee walks in the courtyard of Wisma Danantara Indonesia, Jakarta, on Sept. 8, 2025.
Editorial

Into the light, Danantara
On the rise: High-rise buildings in the Sudirman Central Business District (SCBD) in South Jakarta are illuminated by the sunset on Aug. 2, 2024.
Economy

Banks expected to see lower profits amid weakening rupiah, rate hikes

The Latest

 View more
Europe

'For sure': Macron to preach stronger Europe vision at G7 swansong
Europe

France hosts G7 dominated by Trump, Iran
Academia

Hormuz reopening could be OPEC’s undoing
Academia

Why Southeast Asia must unite against online scams

Europe

UK Starmer promises 'bold action' on failing social media status quo
Academia

Learning to govern a fragmented world
Middle East and Africa

US, Iran reach preliminary agreement to end war, signing set for Friday
Jakarta

Commuters lament planned Transjabodetabek fare hike
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Learning to govern a fragmented world

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.