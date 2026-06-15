TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Students to rally against Prabowo amid economic pressures
Long-sought police reform stalled at the institutional gate
State budget injection into Danantara could raise fiscal risks
The death of police reform
Indosat partners with Nokia and NVIDIA to strengthen Indonesia's readiness for the AI era

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Students to rally against Prabowo amid economic pressures
Long-sought police reform stalled at the institutional gate
State budget injection into Danantara could raise fiscal risks
The death of police reform
Indosat partners with Nokia and NVIDIA to strengthen Indonesia's readiness for the AI era

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Student protests and the quiet militarization of the civilian sphere

When a peaceful student protest over fuel prices is met with 500 soldiers and hidden legal maneuvers, it signals a quiet, dangerous shift from democratic policing to increasing militarization.

D. Nicky Fahrizal (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, June 15, 2026 Published on Jun. 14, 2026 Published on 2026-06-14T10:04:17+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
University students take part in a protest against government policies on Friday in Jakarta, Indonesia. Demonstrators criticized state budget spending, fuel prices, the government's free nutritious meal program and the expanded role of the military in civilian affairs. University students take part in a protest against government policies on Friday in Jakarta, Indonesia. Demonstrators criticized state budget spending, fuel prices, the government's free nutritious meal program and the expanded role of the military in civilian affairs. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

S

tudent movements always carry a double burden: students must speak for themselves while serving as a megaphone for those who cannot, or dare not, speak. Amid mounting economic pressure and a steadily narrowing public sphere, that voice grows more necessary even as it becomes harder to raise. The students are not a narrow interest group; they are proxies for a collective unease far wider than what is visible on the surface.

Within 48 hours of the nonsubsidized fuel price hike that took effect on June 10, demonstrations erupted at five locations across Indonesia. The wave began in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi on the night of June 10, then spread to Bandung and peaked in Jakarta on June 12, when an alliance of the University of Indonesia and Greater Jakarta student bodies staged the "Toward a Bankrupt Indonesia" protest at 33 places.

Born in Kendari, far from the national spotlight, the first protest signaled that economic pressure is not merely an agenda manufactured by elite campuses, but a lived reality felt first in regions with the thinnest margins of economic resilience.

What unfolded in Jakarta, however, was not merely large crowds met by security personnel. Behind the more than 6,000 combined officers lined up from Semanggi cloverleaf to Thamrin Nine building lies a logic that warrants closer reading: a creeping militarization that arrives not by explicit proclamation, but through administrative mechanisms, circulars and the language of "assistance." This restriction operates in three distinct layers.

The first layer is the most visible. Five hundred camouflage-clad soldiers stood at the front of the cordon blocking students moving toward the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle. The military’s spokesperson classified this as "assistance to the police in accordance with the mechanism”. Procedurally, this may be true. But in democratic terms, that is precisely where the question begins: How often does such a "request" occur, and is the repetition of an emergency mechanism enough to turn it into the norm?

The second is subtler, and therefore more troubling. On June 11, the Defense Ministry issued a letter ordering roughly 500 members of the Reserve Component (Komcad), drawn from 42 ministries, to attend a roll call the following morning. The ministry denied any link to the demonstration, calling it a "routine readiness exercise", and indeed, no reserve personnel appeared in the field. Yet the Civil Society Coalition for Security Sector Reform raised a fundamental question: What is the legal basis of the mobilization?

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Article 63(1) of Law No. 23/2019 on National Resources Management for National Defense states that mobilization may be ordered by the president only when the state faces an explicit defense threat. Under civil order, activating reserve defense instruments - even for an assembly - lacks adequate legal foundation. What threat did the state face that required summoning its reserve component?

Popular

Students to rally against Prabowo amid economic pressures

Students to rally against Prabowo amid economic pressures
Long-sought police reform stalled at the institutional gate

Long-sought police reform stalled at the institutional gate
State budget injection into Danantara could raise fiscal risks

State budget injection into Danantara could raise fiscal risks

Related Article

Student protests and the quiet militarization of the civilian sphere

Students take to streets to protest rising fuel prices, living costs

Reforming the police without reforming police power

A test of legal certainty: Prabowo's impasse over the Andrie case

Police state

Popular

Students to rally against Prabowo amid economic pressures

Students to rally against Prabowo amid economic pressures
Long-sought police reform stalled at the institutional gate

Long-sought police reform stalled at the institutional gate
State budget injection into Danantara could raise fiscal risks

State budget injection into Danantara could raise fiscal risks

More in Opinion

 View more
A cyclist rides past the building headquarters of OPEC (Organization of The Petroleum Exporting Countries) in Vienna, Austria on May 28, 2025.
Academia

Hormuz reopening could be OPEC’s undoing
Indonesian nationals line up during questioning at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, upon returning from Cambodia on commercial airliners. The largest group of returning citizens entangled in online scam operations in Cambodia undergo questioning by a joint team that includes law enforcement officers.
Academia

Why Southeast Asia must unite against online scams

Passers-by walks past a building boarded up with graffiti-covered wooden panels on June 12, 2026 ahead of demonstrations against the nearby G7 summit in Evian, France.
Academia

Learning to govern a fragmented world

Highlight
Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel (center) stand guard behind police personnel to hold students protesting demanding a reduction in fuel prices and the dissolution of President Prabowo Subianto's free nutritious meal program, which they consider to be a hotbed of corruption, in Jakarta on June 12, 2026.
Politics

Military deployment against student protest draws flak
An employee walks in the courtyard of Wisma Danantara Indonesia, Jakarta, on Sept. 8, 2025.
Editorial

Into the light, Danantara
On the rise: High-rise buildings in the Sudirman Central Business District (SCBD) in South Jakarta are illuminated by the sunset on Aug. 2, 2024.
Economy

Banks expected to see lower profits amid weakening rupiah, rate hikes

The Latest

 View more
Europe

'For sure': Macron to preach stronger Europe vision at G7 swansong
Europe

France hosts G7 dominated by Trump, Iran
Academia

Hormuz reopening could be OPEC’s undoing
Academia

Why Southeast Asia must unite against online scams

Europe

UK Starmer promises 'bold action' on failing social media status quo
Academia

Learning to govern a fragmented world
Middle East and Africa

US, Iran reach preliminary agreement to end war, signing set for Friday
Jakarta

Commuters lament planned Transjabodetabek fare hike
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Student protests and the quiet militarization of the civilian sphere

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.