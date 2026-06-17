TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Military deployment against student protest draws flak
Into the light, Danantara
Fuel price hike puts further strain on workers, economy
Tunisia replace coach Lamouchi with Renard after World Cup rout by Sweden
Long-sought police reform stalled at the institutional gate

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Military deployment against student protest draws flak
Into the light, Danantara
Fuel price hike puts further strain on workers, economy
Tunisia replace coach Lamouchi with Renard after World Cup rout by Sweden
Long-sought police reform stalled at the institutional gate

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

When the dollar tests Indonesia’s energy security

Energy and foreign exchange are intrinsically linked, and Indonesia risks falling into a dangerous energy-dollar trap where currency volatility and import dependence directly threaten its long-term economic sovereignty.

Eko Sulistyo (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Surakarta, Central Java
Wed, June 17, 2026 Published on Jun. 15, 2026 Published on 2026-06-15T09:54:00+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Motorists line up at a gas station on Jl. Radio Dalam in South Jakarta on June 10, 2026, when the government hiked the price of nonsubsidized Pertamax gasoline 32 percent to Rp 16,250 per liter amid the rupiah depreciation against the United States dollar. Motorists line up at a gas station on Jl. Radio Dalam in South Jakarta on June 10, 2026, when the government hiked the price of nonsubsidized Pertamax gasoline 32 percent to Rp 16,250 per liter amid the rupiah depreciation against the United States dollar. (Antara/Luthfia Miranda Putri)

H

istory shows that many modern energy crises do not begin with a shortage of physical resources but rather emerge from foreign exchange volatility. When a country loses its capacity to pay for energy imports, electricity supplies, fuel distribution and broader economic activity can all collapse simultaneously.

The recent experiences of Pakistan and Sri Lanka offer stark lessons on the tight binding between currency stability and energy security: Severe currency depreciation, surging global commodity prices and depleted foreign exchange reserves placed both nations under immense pressure.

While Indonesia does not currently face a crisis of that magnitude, the strengthening United States dollar against the rupiah serves as a potent reminder that energy security ultimately rests on macroeconomic resilience.

As the rupiah tests new psychological thresholds against the greenback, public attention has naturally locked onto financial markets. Yet for the energy sector, exchange rate depreciation carries far deeper structural implications. Every tick downward raises the cost of energy imports, intensifies pressure on public finances and heightens risks to the sustainability of long-term energy investments.

Energy security has been traditionally measured by the physical availability of resources. Contemporary scholarship, however, increasingly emphasizes affordability, systemic resilience and the capacity of energy networks to withstand external shocks. A country may boast abundant domestic resources but remain highly vulnerable if its financial architecture is deeply exposed to fluctuations in global markets, exchange rates and geopolitical tensions.

In Indonesia’s energy ecosystem, the US dollar functions as a primary structural variable. It dictates the cost of crude oil procurement, fuel imports, supplies of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and infrastructure financing, directly impacting the balance sheets of state-owned enterprises. Consequently, exchange rate volatility serves as a direct test of national energy security.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

For state oil and gas company Pertamina, a stronger dollar combined with elevated global oil prices creates a double burden. Because Indonesia relies heavily on imported crude oil and LPG, a weaker rupiah immediately inflates foreign exchange requirements, making domestic energy provision progressively more expensive.

Popular

Military deployment against student protest draws flak

Military deployment against student protest draws flak
Into the light, Danantara

Into the light, Danantara
Fuel price hike puts further strain on workers, economy

Fuel price hike puts further strain on workers, economy

Related Article

Hormuz reopening could be OPEC’s undoing

Repeated blackouts across Indonesia put PLN reliability under scrutiny

PLN estimates North Sumatra blackout to end on Wednesday

Iran and Israel say they have halted strikes on each other for now

Sumatra’s ridiculous blackout

Popular

Military deployment against student protest draws flak

Military deployment against student protest draws flak
Into the light, Danantara

Into the light, Danantara
Fuel price hike puts further strain on workers, economy

Fuel price hike puts further strain on workers, economy

More in Opinion

 View more
A porter carries supplies on Feb. 12, 2026, past the damaged Preah Vihear temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site on the border between Thailand and Cambodia, following clashes between the two countries, in Preah Vihear, Cambodia.
Academia

Why third parties matter in the Cambodia–Thailand border conflict
A man charges an electric vehicle on April 21, 2026 at a public electric vehicle charging station in Banda Aceh, Aceh.
Academia

Is the Iran war just an energy shock, or a turning point?
President Prabowo Subianto (right) takes a selfie with a member of the Indonesian diaspora on May 27, 2026, during an Idul Adha (Day of Sacrifice) celebration at Wisma Indonesia, the Indonesian Embassy Residence in Paris.
Academia

Harnessing diaspora potential for sharia economy advancement

Highlight
University students clash with police during a protest against government policies, including state budget spending, free meals program, and expanded military roles in civilian affairs, in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 15, 2026.
Politics

Growing discontent with policymaking keeps students on streets
Justice served: Four Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel found guilty of throwing acid at human rights activist Andrie Yunus leave after their verdict hearing at the Jakarta Military Court on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.
Editorial

Another dark chapter
Farmer partners of TaniHub pose for a picture while standing among a lettuce farm in Bedugul, Bali.
Tech

Start-up cases test line between failed bets and criminal acts

The Latest

 View more
Markets

China mine disaster, Indonesia policy changes upend global coal market
Sports

Messi's inexplicable feats no longer a surprise, says coach Scaloni
Academia

Why third parties matter in the Cambodia–Thailand border conflict
Middle East and Africa

Iran deal includes $300 billion fund, more than half of which already committed
Asia & Pacific

HMS Tamar makes port call in Jakarta
Europe

Putin hosts ASEAN leaders amid G7 pressure on Ukraine war
Academia

Is the Iran war just an energy shock, or a turning point?
Archipelago

Two Indonesian domestic workers rescued in Malaysia after alleged abuse by employers
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

When the dollar tests Indonesia’s energy security

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.