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Analysis: Police secure more power, less oversight

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
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Thu, June 18, 2026 Published on Jun. 17, 2026 Published on 2026-06-17T17:21:05+07:00

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A number of police personnel participated in the 2014 Apple Ketupat Operation Force Title at Metro Jaya Regional Police Field, Jakarta, Monday (7/21/2014). The operation lasted for 16 days, from July 22 to August 6, 2014, involving 137,795 joint police and military personnel aimed at securing the implementation of Idul Fitri 1435 H. A number of police personnel participated in the 2014 Apple Ketupat Operation Force Title at Metro Jaya Regional Police Field, Jakarta, Monday (7/21/2014). The operation lasted for 16 days, from July 22 to August 6, 2014, involving 137,795 joint police and military personnel aimed at securing the implementation of Idul Fitri 1435 H. (JP/Dhoni Setiawan)

T

he passage of amendments to the 2002 Police Law marks a significant expansion of the National Police’s authority, renewing concerns that the institution is becoming increasingly powerful while remaining subject to limited external oversight. The House of Representatives approved the bill during a plenary session on June 9, following a few weeks of relatively smooth deliberations.

The amendments revise 10 articles and introduce seven new ones, covering issues ranging from retirement age and police appointments in civilian institutions to oversight mechanisms, human rights training and emergency powers. Three provisions have drawn particular attention.

The first concerns the retirement age of senior police officers. During the final stages of deliberation, the government submitted a last-minute proposal through Deputy Law Minister Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej to allow four-star police generals to remain in office beyond the previous retirement limit of 61 years. Under the revised law, they may remain in office for as long as the president considers their services necessary.

This change has attracted scrutiny because Indonesia currently has only one active four-star police general: National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo. Critics argue that the provision gives a president greater discretion over the tenure of future police chiefs, potentially strengthening executive influence over the institution.

The second controversial provision concerns active police officers serving in civilian posts. Previously, police personnel were generally required to resign or retire before taking positions outside the force. The revised law relaxes those restrictions, allowing active officers to serve in ministries and state institutions if their roles are deemed relevant to policing functions or are filled at the request of government agencies. This amendment has revived longstanding concerns over the blurring of lines between civilian governance and security institutions. 

Several legal experts have also questioned whether the provision is consistent with Constitutional Court rulings that require police officers to leave active service before assuming positions outside the institution. By creating broader exceptions, the revised law could pave the way for a greater police presence across government bodies.

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The third issue concerns oversight. The revised law grants the National Police Commission (Kompolnas) two additional responsibilities: advising the incumbent president on efforts to strengthen integrity and professionalism within the police force and providing recommendations on organizational culture and institutional performance.

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