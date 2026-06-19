TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Military deployment against student protest draws flak
Fuel price hike puts further strain on workers, economy
China says 'welcomes' Iran-US signing deal to end Mideast war
Into the light, Danantara
Long-sought police reform stalled at the institutional gate

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Military deployment against student protest draws flak
Fuel price hike puts further strain on workers, economy
China says 'welcomes' Iran-US signing deal to end Mideast war
Into the light, Danantara
Long-sought police reform stalled at the institutional gate

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The new Indonesian rebellion: Build, don’t just protest

While student protests expose deep-seated anxieties over economic mismanagement, Indonesia's ultimate survival relies on shifting its revolutionary spirit away from the streets and toward breaking the shackles of economic stagnation.

Alpha Amirrachman (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Depok, West Java
Fri, June 19, 2026 Published on Jun. 17, 2026 Published on 2026-06-17T17:50:33+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
University students take part in a protest on Monday against government policies, including state budget spending, fuel price hikes, the free nutritious meal program and expanded military roles in civilian affairs, outside the West Java Regional Representative Council building in Bandung, West Java. University students take part in a protest on Monday against government policies, including state budget spending, fuel price hikes, the free nutritious meal program and expanded military roles in civilian affairs, outside the West Java Regional Representative Council building in Bandung, West Java. (Reuters/Claudio Pramana)

T

he most recent student protests in Jakarta, marching under the banner “Heading to Bankrupt Indonesia,” should not be dismissed as mere youthful anger. Soaring fuel prices, tight budget considerations, the free nutritious meal program, the Red and White Rural Cooperatives program and anxiety about expanding military roles all served as straws in the wind.

As Reuters reported, the students directly attacked wasteful spending and fiscal mismanagement by President Prabowo Subianto’s administration. Behind the slogan, however, lies a deeper anxiety: Young Indonesians feel the Republic is asking them to shoulder the burden of state failure, while giving them very little hope of a future.

This nation was created by the spirit of rebellion. We salute those young Indonesians who fought against colonial rule, rebelled against authoritarianism and championed democracy. Without rebellion, Indonesia would never have become a free country.

However, eight decades since the declaration of independence, Indonesia remains entangled in an endless cycle: leaders exploit, citizens distrust them and youths resort to the streets because politics has failed to offer them a viable alternative. While we defeated colonialism, our political culture remains distinctly colonial.

Without the moral capital of the anti-colonial struggle itself, a free nation cannot endure. Independence should not be gauged by flags, ceremonies and speeches, but by capability. Are we going to build advanced industries? Can we develop our own technology? Can we produce engineers, scientists, coders, designers and founders in large numbers? Could we turn our population into a productive society, instead of simply a market for imported goods?

Indonesia is struggling with this. We have vast natural resources, a large domestic market and immense geopolitical clout. Yet, our economy relies too heavily on resource extraction and low- to medium-value activities.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Despite being one of the world's largest exporters, Indonesia ranked just 64th out of 130 countries on the global economic complexity chart in the 2024 Economic Complexity Index by the Observatory of Economic Complexity. A country may export a great deal, but it means little if it exports too little knowledge, design, technology and sophistication.

Popular

Military deployment against student protest draws flak

Military deployment against student protest draws flak
Fuel price hike puts further strain on workers, economy

Fuel price hike puts further strain on workers, economy
China says 'welcomes' Iran-US signing deal to end Mideast war

China says 'welcomes' Iran-US signing deal to end Mideast war

Related Article

Another dark chapter

Military deployment against student protest draws flak

Barter to reduce forex risks in cross-border trade, govt hopes

OECD cuts Indonesia growth forecast to 4.7%

Developmental state ambition: Reading Prabowo’s economic direction

Popular

Military deployment against student protest draws flak

Military deployment against student protest draws flak
Fuel price hike puts further strain on workers, economy

Fuel price hike puts further strain on workers, economy
China says 'welcomes' Iran-US signing deal to end Mideast war

China says 'welcomes' Iran-US signing deal to end Mideast war

More in Opinion

 View more
The construction of Digital Edge Indonesia data center in Cikarang, West Java is underway in this undated picture. State power producer PT PLN is set to supply 2x725 megavolts of electricity to support the operation of the country’s largest data center.
Academia

Indonesia's largest AI experiment barely has safety net
University students take part in a protest on Monday against government policies, including state budget spending, fuel price hikes, the free nutritious meal program and expanded military roles in civilian affairs, outside the West Java Regional Representative Council building in Bandung, West Java.
Academia

The new Indonesian rebellion: Build, don’t just protest
A farmer stands on a boat that passes through solar panels installed as part of the Rawa Pening floating solar photovoltaic plant in Tuntang, Semarang regency, Central Java on Oct. 12, 2025.
Academia

Toward energy sovereignty: Indonesia’s sustainability imperative

Highlight
Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo speaks to reporters after a meeting with the House of Representatives' budget committee in Jakarta on June 9, 2026.
Regulations

BI presses ahead to stabilize rupiah
This aerial picture shows students protesting to demand a reduction in fuel prices and the dissolution of the free meal program, which they consider to be a hotbed of corruption, in Jakarta on June 12, 2026.
Editorial

Protest works
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono during an official welcoming ceremony for the heads of delegations participating in the Russia-ASEAN Summit in Kazan, Russia June 17, 2026.
Europe

Indonesia joins ASEAN push for deeper Russia ties

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

AGO starts seizing electric motorcycles tied to free meals corruption case
Markets

Traffic flows through Hormuz as US-Iran deal takes effect, questions remain
Art & Culture

Uruguayan artists bridge distance through ‘Panorámica’
Companies

Driving toward a degree: Gojek partners and their families receive full scholarships
Politics

Gibran’s outreach to student protesters prompts scrutiny over his political motives
Opinion

Analysis: KPK uncovers extortion funding immigration deputy’s lifestyle
Society

Beneficiaries willing to forgo free meals to improve quality
Archipelago

Protests erupt in North Sumatra amid subsidized fuel shortage
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The new Indonesian rebellion: Build, don’t just protest

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.