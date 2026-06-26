TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Protest works
Fransiskus Widayanto: The artist behind stunning ceramic sculptures
BI presses ahead to stabilize rupiah
Indonesia's largest AI experiment barely has safety net
Growing discontent with policymaking keeps students on streets

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Protest works
Fransiskus Widayanto: The artist behind stunning ceramic sculptures
BI presses ahead to stabilize rupiah
Indonesia's largest AI experiment barely has safety net
Growing discontent with policymaking keeps students on streets

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: Lower unemployment rate masks labor market weakness

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, June 26, 2026 Published on Jun. 25, 2026 Published on 2026-06-25T13:51:55+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Job seekers wait in line during the opening of the 2026 Bogor Job Fair at Plaza Jambu Dua in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, on June 8, 2026. Job seekers wait in line during the opening of the 2026 Bogor Job Fair at Plaza Jambu Dua in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, on June 8, 2026. (Antara/Arif Firmansyah)

I

ndonesia's labor market is sending mixed signals. Official data show unemployment declining, yet claims for unemployment and old-age benefits are surging, while job seekers now spend nearly 20 months on average searching for work. The contradiction raises a broader question: Is Indonesia’s labor market improving, or are conventional unemployment statistics failing to capture growing pressures beneath the surface?

Statistics Indonesia (BPS) reported an unemployment rate of 4.68 percent in February 2026, equivalent to around 40,000 fewer unemployed individuals than a year earlier. In contrast, the Workers Social Security Agency (BPJS Ketenagakerjaan) recorded a sharp increase in claims for old-age benefits (JHT) and unemployment benefits (JKP) during the first quarter of 2026, rising by 14.1 percent and 91 percent year-on-year, respectively. At the same time, a survey by the Institute for Economic and Social Research (LPEM) at the University of Indonesia (UI) found that job seekers need an average of 19.8 months to secure employment.

The unemployment rate published by BPS therefore provides only a partial picture of labor market conditions. Indonesia follows the International Labour Organization's (ILO) definition of employment, under which a person is considered employed if they work at least one hour during the reference week. While this definition is internationally accepted, it does not necessarily reflect whether employment provides sufficient income to sustain a decent standard of living.

The composition of employment also raises concerns. The share of workers employed in the formal sector declined slightly from 40.6 percent in February 2025 to 40.58 percent in February 2026. This continues a trend that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic, when formal employment contracted and has yet to fully recover. Since February 2020, the labor force has expanded by 12.3 percent, while informal employment has grown by 18.5 percent.

By comparison, formal-sector employment increased by only 5.1 percent over the same period, indicating that the creation of formal jobs has failed to keep pace with labor force growth, particularly as Indonesia enters a period in which the working-age population accounts for an increasingly large share of the demographic structure.

The growing reliance on informal employment has important implications for worker welfare. Informal workers are generally less likely to receive social protection, employment insurance, minimum wage guarantees and legal protections. As a result, a larger informal workforce increases the risk that workers earn income below a decent living standard despite being classified as employed.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

At the same time, finding a job is becoming increasingly difficult. According to LPEM UI, the average job-search duration in Indonesia now approaches 20 months. Educational attainment plays an important role in this process. High school graduates face the longest average job-search period, at around 21 months, compared with 16.7 months for diploma holders and 17.2 months for university graduates. Unsurprisingly, high school graduates account for the largest share of total unemployment, at 28 percent.

Popular

Protest works

Protest works
Fransiskus Widayanto: The artist behind stunning ceramic sculptures

Fransiskus Widayanto: The artist behind stunning ceramic sculptures
BI presses ahead to stabilize rupiah

BI presses ahead to stabilize rupiah

Related Article

Analysis: Military and police expand further into civilian sectors

Analysis: State-owned bank buyback talk sparks rally, structural risks remain

Sky's the limit for investors seeking some copper action

Analysis: Why transmission matters more than ever

Market-friendly income boost, refocused spending: The keys to stable Rupiah

Popular

Protest works

Protest works
Fransiskus Widayanto: The artist behind stunning ceramic sculptures

Fransiskus Widayanto: The artist behind stunning ceramic sculptures
BI presses ahead to stabilize rupiah

BI presses ahead to stabilize rupiah

More in Opinion

 View more
A Rp 100,000 banknote is pictured next to a US$100 bill at a currency exchange office in Jakarta on June 4, 2026, after the rupiah weakened beyond 18,000 per US dollar for the first time.
Academia

Oil slide softens dollar's inflationary bite
Vehicles pass through a palm oil plantation owned by a company on Oct. 29, 2025, in Central Mamuju Regency, West Sulawesi. The Indonesian Palm Oil Association (Gapki) recorded crude palm oil (CPO) production of 35.65 million tonnes by August 2025, a 13 percent increase compared to 34.522 million tonnes in the same period in 2024.
Academia

The 5Es of economic growth and their impact on exchange rates (Part 2 of 3)
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech while attending the closing ceremony of the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) National Conference of Religious Scholars and Grand Conference at the Syaichona Mohammad Cholil Islamic Institute (IAI) in Bangkalan, East Java, on June 23, 2026.
Academia

When Prabowo elevates Nahdlatul Ulama's political philosophy

Highlight
A worker installs the battery of a Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric car on April 6, 2023, at the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Indonesia (HMMI) assembly plant in Cikarang, West Java.
Economy

‘State-directed’ approach harms Indonesia’s competitiveness
A logo of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) is seen at the IDX building in Jakarta on Sunday, April 19, 2026.
Editorial

IDX must walk the walk
A migrating wild goose spreads its wings in the wetlands near Linum, eastern Germany, on October 29, 2025. The eastern federal state of Brandenburg and other federal states, authorities are currently recording the largest outbreak of bird flu in wild birds to date. The epidemic, which is unprecedented in its scale, mainly affects cranes, whose autumn migration is currently at its peak. A significant increase in deaths and rapid spread in Central Europe and along the migration route to Spain is therefore to be expected.
Society

Indonesia on alert after Australia bird flu detection

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Govt cuts free meals budget further after mounting pressure
Politics

Military drill for Prabowo’s programs costs more lives
Society

Indonesia on alert after Australia bird flu detection
Economy

Govt insists Masela gas project on track, construction to begin next year
Economy

EU, Indonesia eye deeper tech cooperation ahead of IEU-CEPA
Academia

Oil slide softens dollar's inflationary bite
Archipelago

Sun bear captured after roaming near Riau village for a month
Academia

The 5Es of economic growth and their impact on exchange rates (Part 2 of 3)
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Lower unemployment rate masks labor market weakness

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.