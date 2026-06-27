TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Graft probe offers hope for better immigration system, mixed-marriage families say
Protest works
Indonesia's largest AI experiment barely has safety net
Shrinking civic space, militarization could drag down Indonesia’s corruption index: TII
Govt plans to limit outsourcing to four service categories

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Graft probe offers hope for better immigration system, mixed-marriage families say
Protest works
Indonesia's largest AI experiment barely has safety net
Shrinking civic space, militarization could drag down Indonesia’s corruption index: TII
Govt plans to limit outsourcing to four service categories

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Why clarity of mind is the rarest strategic resource

In an era obsessed with corporate speed and agility, the ultimate competitive advantage for businesses navigating Indonesia's volatile landscape is not how quickly they can change, but how clearly they know what must never change.

Rudolf Tjandra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, June 27, 2026 Published on Jun. 25, 2026 Published on 2026-06-25T21:11:57+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Juniarta, retail manager of a MR. DIY store in Papua, showcases one of the products. Juniarta, retail manager of a MR. DIY store in Papua, showcases one of the products.

I

ndonesia enters 2026 with its GDP growth holding steady at just above 5 percent. While this familiar figure signals macroeconomic continuity and resilience, the lived experience of many Indonesians tells a far more complicated story.

Prices continue to rise faster than wages, the cost of essentials creeps upward in ways official inflation metrics fail to capture, and businesses face an environment where input costs, regulatory signals, and global dynamics shift with little warning. Markets are persistently unsettled, reminding leaders that confidence is fragile. The result is a quiet but unmistakable paradox: macroeconomic stability alongside microeconomic uncertainty.

This tension is uniquely visible in Indonesia. A generation that grew up expecting steady upward mobility now confronts a landscape that behaves less like a predictable mechanism and more like a complex adaptive system.

Companies that once planned on linear expansion must now navigate a world where every decision carries heightened risk, ambiguity, and unintended consequences. Leaders are no longer managing isolated shocks; they are operating where structural forces interact, reinforce, and contradict one another simultaneously.

For much of modern management history, problems were divided into two neat categories: technical (tame) problems, challenges that could be solved through isolated expertise, linear planning, and clean execution, and strategic (wicked) problems, realities that resisted definitive solutions, demanding continuous negotiation, judgment and adaptation.

Today, leaders face both at once, often within the exact same decision. A supply chain disruption may begin as a tame logistical issue, but it quickly mutates into a wicked problem involving geopolitics, shifting consumer expectations, and technological constraints.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

This is the defining feature of this great era of tension. It is an age where competing realities coexist and where leaders must manage contradictions rather than resolve them. Cost discipline is mandatory, yet underinvestment is fatal. Standardization offers efficiency, yet diverse consumers demand deep customization.

Popular

Graft probe offers hope for better immigration system, mixed-marriage families say

Graft probe offers hope for better immigration system, mixed-marriage families say
Protest works

Protest works
Indonesia's largest AI experiment barely has safety net

Indonesia's largest AI experiment barely has safety net

Related Article

Reforming the free meals program: A hard choice between purpose and political specter

How ASEAN misreads the prolonged Myanmar crisis

When the KPK enters the core of party power

Inflation won’t stop at pump

Bracing for ‘Godzilla’

Popular

Graft probe offers hope for better immigration system, mixed-marriage families say

Graft probe offers hope for better immigration system, mixed-marriage families say
Protest works

Protest works
Indonesia's largest AI experiment barely has safety net

Indonesia's largest AI experiment barely has safety net

More in Opinion

 View more
An adult and child Tapanuli orangutan hang on a tree in the Batang Toru forest in North Sumatra on June 10, 2026. Climate change-fuelled landslides have wiped out nearly one in 10 remaining members of the world's rarest great ape species on Sumatra island, scientists said on June 10.
Academia

Saving Tapanuli orangutan a test for Indonesia’s ESG claims
Journalists hold banners during a protest to commemorate World Press Freedom Day in Surabaya, East Java, on May 2, 2025. The protest, organized by the Surabaya chapter of the Alliance of Independent Journalists (AJI Surabaya) and other civic groups, condemned intimidation and violent acts against journalists.
Academia

Homeless media: Freedom without accountability is not press freedom
Global message: United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres addresses the audience on Feb. 23 at the opening of the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council at the UN office in Geneva.
Academia

The next UN chief must rebuild, reconcile and heal

Highlight
Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa speaks during a media briefing in Jakarta on June 26, 2026.
Regulations

Govt cuts free meals budget further after mounting pressure
Healthy lifestyle: A man runs inside Tebet Eco Park on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, in South Jakarta. Tebet Eco Park, which is open to the public free of charge, is a popular destination for residents seeking to spend their day off with family or to exercise.
Editorial

Parks for all
Participants in Indonesia's Bachelor of Development Mobilizer Program (SPPI) chant slogans during basic military training for prospective managers of the Red and White Village Cooperatives (KDMP) at the 1st Marine Infantry Brigade in Cilandak, Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, June 25, 2026. A total of 674 participants are undergoing the training, which is designed to build the integrity, loyalty, discipline, teamwork and empathy required to serve as managers of the village cooperatives.
Politics

Military drill for Prabowo’s programs costs more lives

The Latest

 View more
Americas

Venezuela quake toll tops 900, search intensifies for hundreds trapped
Archipelago

Dust fallout chokes Balikpapan residents after Pertamina's new refinery launch
Europe

Germany, Poland poised for soaring temperatures as heatwave moves east
Sports

Jubilant Cape Verde set date with Argentina in World Cup round of 32
Archipelago

Medan court sentences girl to five months of counseling for matricide
Opinion

Analysis: Pertamax price hike highlights Indonesia’s costly fuel subsidies
Politics

Prabowo-Jokowi strains surface amid public discontent
Tech

Businesses tap TikTok's creator economy to boost sales
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Why clarity of mind is the rarest strategic resource

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.