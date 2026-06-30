Accepting ‘binan’ language but not ‘binan’ identity

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The linguistic and social evolution of bahasa binan, particularly its entry into Indonesian popular culture, ironically highlights the continuing stigmatization and discrimination of the queer community from where it originated.
f you understand Indonesian and read these two short sentences, you’d recognize some of the words: Sitrim ya. Tapi akika tinta bisikan di jam itu.
Tapi means “but” and di jam itu means “at that hour”, but the rest? Is it some sort of hybrid language?
Yes and no. It’s bahasa binan, or queer language, a slang developed in the LGBTIQ+ community that is used by gay men and transgender men, or waria, a portmanteau of wanita (woman) and pria (man).
The above sentences mean, “Thank you, but I can’t make it at that time”. This was the response from Dédé Oetomo, the doyen of LGBTIQ+ activism and studies, to Dina when she asked him when they could meet up. In bahasa binan, the word tinta (ink) means “not” and bisikan (whisper) means “can”, so tinta bisikan means “cannot”.
Bahasa binan comes in various linguistic registers, that is, it is adapted for a particular situation, purpose or social setting, varying in vocabulary, grammar, tone and categorized into a spectrum from formal to informal. If a dialect reflects who you are based on geography or social group, a language register reflects what you are doing.
Sounds complicated, but actually, we all do this without realizing it. Most languages have five registers: formal, consultative, casual, intimate and frozen, the latter related to historical material.
Like all slang, bahasa binan serves to create a sense of belonging, builds in-group identity, fosters intimacy, allows for creative self-expression, provides an outlet for humor and even serves to challenge established linguistic norms.
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