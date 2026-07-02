Albania and Indonesia begin a new diplomatic era

President Prabowo Subianto (right) attends the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace on Feb. 19, 2026, alongside United Arab Emirates Deputy Prime Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan (center) and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C. (AFP/Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla)

The opening of the Embassy of the Republic of Albania in Jakarta marks the beginning of a new chapter in our diplomatic journey that began over 60 years ago, reflecting not only the profound transformations that our countries have undergone but also our deeply shared values as we continue to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

T his year marks a historic milestone in the relations between Albania and Indonesia. With the opening of the Embassy of the Republic of Albania in Jakarta, our two countries are completing a diplomatic journey that began more than six decades ago.

The establishment of Albania’s first resident embassy in Southeast Asia is more than the inauguration of a diplomatic mission. It is the realization of a vision first conceived in 1965, when Albania and Indonesia formally established diplomatic relations and laid the foundations for closer engagement.

Historical records reveal a little-known chapter in the history of our bilateral relations. Shortly after diplomatic ties were established on Aug. 13, 1965, the two countries explored the possibility of opening resident embassies. An Indonesian delegation visited Albania to identify and prepare premises for a future diplomatic mission, demonstrating the willingness of both sides to build a stronger and more permanent relationship.

Yet history took a different course. The political developments that followed in Indonesia later that year, combined with Albania’s subsequent period of isolation under one of Europe’s most closed communist systems, prevented those plans from materializing. What seemed within reach in 1965 remained unrealized for generations.

Today, that unfinished chapter has finally been completed.

For Albania, the opening of the embassy reflects not only the strengthening of our relations with Indonesia but also the profound transformation that our country has undergone over the past three decades.

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Following the fall of communism in the early 1990s, Albania embarked on a path of democratic reform, economic modernization and international integration. Today, Albania is a member of NATO, a candidate country for membership in the European Union and one of Europe’s fastest-growing tourism destinations.