TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Three Kalimantan orangutans released into wild
Split court hands Nadiem 10 years in prison
Forest, people sacrificed in Sebangau
RI factories slide into contraction in June amid soaring costs, weak demand
French presidential vote to be held on April 18 and May 2 next year

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Three Kalimantan orangutans released into wild
Split court hands Nadiem 10 years in prison
Forest, people sacrificed in Sebangau
RI factories slide into contraction in June amid soaring costs, weak demand
French presidential vote to be held on April 18 and May 2 next year

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The new normal: Japan’s place in reconfigured US-China orbit

Behind the superficial stability of the latest United States-China summit blitz lies an enduring systemic rivalry, leaving an isolated Tokyo to step into the vacuum and anchor a fracturing international order.

Shin Kawashima (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Tokyo
Thu, July 2, 2026 Published on Jun. 30, 2026 Published on 2026-06-30T19:34:16+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
China's President Xi Jinping (right) receives United States President Donald Trump on May 14 after a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. China's President Xi Jinping (right) receives United States President Donald Trump on May 14 after a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (AFP/Kenny Holston)

A

bout seven weeks have passed since the United States-China summit in Beijing on May 14-15. Looking ahead, with Xi Jinping’s visit to the US scheduled for Sept. 24, Washington and Beijing are anticipated to hold three to four summits this year alone.

This diplomatic flurry marks a recalibration of initial timelines. Originally scheduled for April 2026, the Beijing summit was preceded by efforts to align the foundational principles of US-Japan policy toward China. To that end, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi visited Washington on March 19 to hold a bilateral summit with Donald Trump, where deliberations heavily focused on the China challenge.

The coordination remained tight through the Beijing talks. Immediately following the summit on May 15, Trump debriefed Prime Minister Takaichi via telephone from Air Force One. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Trump provided a detailed readout of his visit to China.

The two leaders exchanged views on economic security, technological competition and regional defense, ultimately pledging to maintain close communication regarding developments in the Indo-Pacific. Conversely, direct high-level exchanges between Tokyo and Beijing have remained frozen since Takaichi’s controversial remarks in the Japanese Diet on Nov. 7, 2025.

How, then, are current US-China dynamics and the May summit perceived from Tokyo? The analysis can be broken down into three core dimensions.

First, Tokyo views the fundamental structure of US-China relations as an enduring, long-term systemic competition in which both Washington and Beijing believe they will ultimately prevail. Even Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi conceded to reporters on May 15 that a state of "healthy competition" exists. This rivalry is multidimensional, spanning military power, economic and technological dominance and governance values.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

While the US retains a clear military advantage, China has secured critical leverage in specific economic and technological sectors. At the May summit, China’s overwhelming dominance in rare earth elements forced concessions from the American side.

Popular

Three Kalimantan orangutans released into wild

Three Kalimantan orangutans released into wild
Split court hands Nadiem 10 years in prison

Split court hands Nadiem 10 years in prison
Forest, people sacrificed in Sebangau

Forest, people sacrificed in Sebangau

Related Article

Budget cuts undermine Indonesia’s geopolitical strategy, warns study

Is global diplomacy moving East?

The myth of global chaos: Behind turmoil lies a hard political logic

A decade on, Brexit still bites for UK small businesses

Sugiono arrives in Kazan for ASEAN-Russia talks

Popular

Three Kalimantan orangutans released into wild

Three Kalimantan orangutans released into wild
Split court hands Nadiem 10 years in prison

Split court hands Nadiem 10 years in prison
Forest, people sacrificed in Sebangau

Forest, people sacrificed in Sebangau

More in Opinion

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto (right) attends the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace on Feb. 19, 2026, alongside United Arab Emirates Deputy Prime Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan (center) and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C.
Academia

Albania and Indonesia begin a new diplomatic era
A man uses an umbrella to shield against the sun as he walks past Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, on May 28, 2026, as a record-breaking early heat wave scorches swaths of Western Europe.
Academia

Climate change a global health emergency?
China's President Xi Jinping (right) receives United States President Donald Trump on May 14 after a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
Academia

The new normal: Japan’s place in reconfigured US-China orbit

Highlight
A vehicle rides past stacks of cargo containers on July 7 at the Jakarta International Container Terminal at the Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta
Economy

Indonesia posts first trade deficit in six years
Journalists hold banners during a protest to commemorate World Press Freedom Day in Surabaya, East Java on May 2, 2025. The protest, organized by the Surabaya chapter of the Alliance of Independent Journalists (AJI Surabaya) and other civic groups, condemned intimidation and violent acts against journalists.
Editorial

Copyright and journalism

President Prabowo Subianto (center), accompanied by National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo (right), conducts an inspection during a ceremony commemorating the 80th National Police Day in a police training facility in Cikeas, Bogor, West Java on July 1, 2026.
Politics

Prabowo lauds police amid concerns over stalled reforms

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

New underground concourse to expand MRT access
Regulations

Businesses urge easing of quarantine rules amid rising logistics costs
Economy

Jakarta to issue Rp 3.5t in municipal bonds
Tech

OpenAI reportedly proposes handing US government 5 percent stake
Europe

Belarus, Indonesia eye strong trade ahead of Lukashenko’s visit
Academia

Albania and Indonesia begin a new diplomatic era
Archipelago

Tesso Nilo National Park loses 45-year-old guardian male elephant

Academia

Climate change a global health emergency?
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The new normal: Japan’s place in reconfigured US-China orbit

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.