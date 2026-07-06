TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Mass grief in Iran at Khamenei funeral after US, Israel war killing
Europe's baked rice bowl seeks escape from drought
Industry backs biometric SIM card registration, seeks lower fees
Australian firm to invest $350m to build RI's first battery precursor plant
Rethinking how Indonesia funds its universities

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Mass grief in Iran at Khamenei funeral after US, Israel war killing
Europe's baked rice bowl seeks escape from drought
Industry backs biometric SIM card registration, seeks lower fees
Australian firm to invest $350m to build RI's first battery precursor plant
Rethinking how Indonesia funds its universities

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The case for investing in palm oil smallholders

Indonesia has the potential to increase its GDP from CPO exports by Rp 70.3 trillion if independent smallholders skills and knowledge are improved.

Harry Surjadi (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, July 6, 2026 Published on Jul. 3, 2026 Published on 2026-07-03T18:05:59+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A man unloads palm oil seeds from a pickup truck after bringing them from a plantation to sell on July 10, 2024, at a market in Sepaku, East Kalimantan. A man unloads palm oil seeds from a pickup truck after bringing them from a plantation to sell on July 10, 2024, at a market in Sepaku, East Kalimantan. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

M

ajianto (38), a Dayak farmer in Bangkal village, Seruyan, Central Kalimantan, had to spend Rp 15 million (US$835) to 20 million every six months on maintenance costs for his 1.45-hectare palm oil plantation. He often did not use fertilizer due to its price.

When our non-profit organization Kaleka assisted independent smallholder farmers in Central Kalimantan in 2023, Majianto, with his plantation expanded to 3.83 ha, joined. With Kaleka's help, he participated in the RSPO (Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil) certification program. He diligently attended good agriculture practices (GAP) training, including one on organic fertilizer production, as part of the certification process.

Now, he only spends Rp 500,000 to Rp 1 million every six months for maintenance. He also makes his own organic fertilizer. His oil palm harvest has also increased. In 2023, the harvest was still 500-800 kilograms of fresh fruit bunches (FFB) per ha. In 2024, the yield increased to 2.5-3 tonnes of FFB per ha.

After 1.5 years of the certification process, Majianto and 43 independent smallholders, achieved RSPO certification for 120.9 ha of oil palm plantations. Kaleka assisted with all the costs of the certification process.

Between 2017 and 2025, Kaleka helped 5,278 independent smallholders in Central Kalimantan, covering 11,779 ha of plantation, obtain RSPO certification. A total of 3,740 farmers on 7,408 ha of plantation, received ISPO (Indonesian Sustainable Palm Oil) certification. 

Research by the Center for Indonesian Policy Studies (CIPS) Indonesia shows that after certification training, independent smallholders are able to increase productivity by 5 to 10 percent. 

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Agriculture Ministry data shows that 6.77 million ha, or 41.3 percent of the 16.38 million ha of total oil palm land in Indonesia, are managed by independent smallholders. The state manages 1.05 million ha (6.4 percent) and private companies 8.56 million ha (52.3 percent).

Popular

Mass grief in Iran at Khamenei funeral after US, Israel war killing

Mass grief in Iran at Khamenei funeral after US, Israel war killing
Europe's baked rice bowl seeks escape from drought

Europe's baked rice bowl seeks escape from drought
Industry backs biometric SIM card registration, seeks lower fees

Industry backs biometric SIM card registration, seeks lower fees

Related Article

Renewing ASEAN’s resilience amid growing indifference

RI eyes 10,000-tonne rice exports to Singapore amid surplus

Is a European single market for energy such a good idea?

From strategic autonomy to strategic incorporation: Prabowo’s grand strategy?

Water makes the world go round

Popular

Mass grief in Iran at Khamenei funeral after US, Israel war killing

Mass grief in Iran at Khamenei funeral after US, Israel war killing
Europe's baked rice bowl seeks escape from drought

Europe's baked rice bowl seeks escape from drought
Industry backs biometric SIM card registration, seeks lower fees

Industry backs biometric SIM card registration, seeks lower fees

More in Opinion

 View more
Tourists check their phones on June 23 outside a tax free shop in Tokyo as the weak yen continues to draw foreign shoppers. The yen, weighed down in particular by the prospect of monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve, approached its lowest level in 40 years.
Academia

Policy discipline needed to tackle economic pressure points

Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) president director Inarno Djajadi (third left) and Kehati Foundation executive director Riki Frindos (third right) during the launch of ESG Sector Leaders IDX KEHATI and ESG Quality 45 IDX KEHATI index at the IDX building on Dec. 20, 2021.
Academia

The 5Es of economic growth and impact on exchange rates (part 3)
A man unloads palm oil seeds from a pickup truck after bringing them from a plantation to sell on July 10, 2024, at a market in Sepaku, East Kalimantan.
Academia

The case for investing in palm oil smallholders

Highlight
Wisma Danantara Indonesia stands out on Jl. Jenderal Sudirman, Central Jakarta, on July 8, 2025.
Regulations

Danantara's new fund risks reopening old infrastructure funding pitfalls
A woman walks past the Wisma Danantara Indonesia building on May 6 on Jl. Jend. Gatot Subroto in South Jakarta.
Editorial

An unpatriotic proposition
Students collect metal food trays used to distribute free nutritious meal program at the SDN Banjarsari 5 state elementary school in Serang, Banten on Feb. 18, 2025. The government aims to distribute free meal packages for 6 million recipients by the end of July 2025.
Politics

Graft probe draws scrutiny over police, military roles in free meals program

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

China says successfully conducted test missile launch in Pacific Ocean
Sports

Trump intervention sparks World Cup storm

Middle East and Africa

Khamenei funeral procession begins in Tehran
Sports

England, Norway advance at World Cup
Academia

Policy discipline needed to tackle economic pressure points

Academia

The 5Es of economic growth and impact on exchange rates (part 3)
Markets

Asian shares slip as earnings loom, oil weighed by supply
Companies

Less Hassle, More Flavor: Uncover the City with Gojek’s Jalan Jajan
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The case for investing in palm oil smallholders

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.