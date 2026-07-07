TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Modi’s Jakarta visit seeks to strengthen Indonesia-India ties
Danantara's new fund risks reopening old infrastructure funding pitfalls
Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center
Getting the ‘masala-bumbu’ mix
Indonesia, India sign BrahMos missile deal

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Modi’s Jakarta visit seeks to strengthen Indonesia-India ties
Danantara's new fund risks reopening old infrastructure funding pitfalls
Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center
Getting the ‘masala-bumbu’ mix
Indonesia, India sign BrahMos missile deal

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

ASEAN-Russia Summit: A case for strategic autonomy

As global geopolitical architectures shift, the recent ASEAN-Russia Summit underscores how Southeast Asian nations are fiercely preserving their strategic autonomy to chart a self-determined path toward a multipolar world.

Evgeny Zagaynov (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, July 7, 2026 Published on Jul. 6, 2026 Published on 2026-07-06T12:02:11+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) shakes hands with Foreign Minister Sugiono during an official welcoming ceremony for the heads of delegations participating in the Russia-ASEAN Summit in Kazan, Russia, June 17, 2026. Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) shakes hands with Foreign Minister Sugiono during an official welcoming ceremony for the heads of delegations participating in the Russia-ASEAN Summit in Kazan, Russia, June 17, 2026. (Reuters/Anastasia Barashkova)

A

gainst the backdrop of increasingly complex global challenges arising from geopolitical and geoeconomic shifts, where international law and the global security architecture are undergoing a profound crisis, ASEAN countries continue to demonstrate a remarkable capacity to preserve their strategic autonomy while their weight as one of the major centers of the emerging multipolar world steadily grows. The commemorative ASEAN-Russia Summit marking the 35th anniversary of our relations, held on June 17–18 in Kazan, became another compelling testament to it.

One of the key outcomes of the summit was the Kazan Declaration that reaffirmed ASEAN and Russia’s common aspiration toward a just multipolar world, as well as our friendship, mutual trust and respect, guided by international law, including the United Nations Charter in its entirety. It underscored the unwavering support to ASEAN centrality and articulated the shared vision of a peaceful, stable and secure future of the wider Asia-Pacific, the Indian Ocean and Eurasia region.

This concept is consistent with Russia’s idea of building the Greater Eurasian Partnership, aimed at creating an open and mutually beneficial space for interaction. In this context, the leaders set the task of strengthening partnerships between ASEAN, the Eurasian Economic Union and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, all sharing a constructive philosophy and not directed against other states and international organizations.

The breadth of ASEAN-Russia interaction was reinforced by the adoption of three important documents. First is the Joint Statement on Energy Cooperation, which reflects the intention to further elevate practical collaboration in this strategically important area. This is particularly timely given the current global environment, where energy markets are facing increasing uncertainty caused by geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions and market volatility. As a major energy partner with extensive expertise across both traditional and emerging energy sectors, Russia stands ready to continue contributing to strengthening ASEAN’s energy security and resilience.

The Joint Statement on Cultural Cooperation reaffirmed the special role of culture and people-to-people exchanges in our partnership. The document reflects our shared understanding that culture is much more than arts and traditions. It encompasses ways of life, value systems, languages and heritage, serving as an important bridge between peoples and societies. Cultural dialogue helps strengthen mutual trust, respect and understanding.

Finally, the new Comprehensive Plan of Action for 2026–2030, which will serve as a roadmap for our cooperation over the next five years, translating the strategic vision of our leaders into concrete projects and initiatives. It reflects the growing maturity and evolving nature of our strategic partnership, which is expanding into new and emerging areas. These include, among others, financial and maritime cooperation, biological safety and security, digital transformation, smart cities, artificial intelligence, innovation and other fields related to current regional and global challenges.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

As President Vladimir Putin emphasized in Kazan: “Russia sincerely strives to build a multidimensional and truly strategic partnership with the states of the Southeast Asia, and we see the same commitment, to work together, hand in hand, reflected among our ASEAN partners”.

Popular

Modi’s Jakarta visit seeks to strengthen Indonesia-India ties

Modi’s Jakarta visit seeks to strengthen Indonesia-India ties
Danantara's new fund risks reopening old infrastructure funding pitfalls

Danantara's new fund risks reopening old infrastructure funding pitfalls
Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center

Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center

Related Article

The resurgence of civilizational diplomacy

Getting the ‘masala-bumbu’ mix

Bound by friendship: Australia-Indonesia defense relationship

Is a European single market for energy such a good idea?

From strategic autonomy to strategic incorporation: Prabowo’s grand strategy?

Popular

Modi’s Jakarta visit seeks to strengthen Indonesia-India ties

Modi’s Jakarta visit seeks to strengthen Indonesia-India ties
Danantara's new fund risks reopening old infrastructure funding pitfalls

Danantara's new fund risks reopening old infrastructure funding pitfalls
Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center

Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center

More in Opinion

 View more
US President Donald Trump reacts during a cabinet meeting on May 27 in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC.
Academia

The next Iran war may come sooner than you think
Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) shakes hands with Foreign Minister Sugiono during an official welcoming ceremony for the heads of delegations participating in the Russia-ASEAN Summit in Kazan, Russia, June 17, 2026.
Academia

ASEAN-Russia Summit: A case for strategic autonomy

A worker at a steel factory in the Cikarang Industrial Estate in Bekasi, West Java, inspects the quality of the product on Oct. 4, 2019.
Academia

The real competitiveness trap

Highlight
BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is pictured during India's 77th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia, India sign BrahMos missile deal
President Prabowo Subianto (left) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gesture during a joint press briefing at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India on January 25, 2025.
Editorial

Getting the ‘masala-bumbu’ mix
'Love locks', or padlocks to symbolize everlasting love, are seen attached to a fence on Makartsteg Bridge over the Salzach River in Salzburg, Austria in this undated photo.
Jakarta

Jakarta’s planned 'love lock' bridge sparks debate over infrastructure priorities

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Police probe coal miners over alleged graft tied to blackouts
Middle East and Africa

Foreign minister to attend Khamenei funeral after domestic pressure
Jakarta

As living costs rise, proposed Transjakarta fare hike hits a nerve
Middle East and Africa

Macron safe, continuing visit after Damascus blast
Asia & Pacific

Japan, China coast guards face off near disputed islands
Companies

Some 200 Tokopedia staff leave TikTok amid restructuring
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia, India sign BrahMos missile deal
Middle East and Africa

Crowds bid farewell to Khamenei in Iranian holy city of Qom
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

ASEAN-Russia Summit: A case for strategic autonomy

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.