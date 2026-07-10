Investing in Indonesia: The need for regulatory reliability and predictability

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
To capture global markets, Indonesia must pivot from raw smelting to predictable, long-term manufacturing policies that offer Western investors a stable alternative to China.
ecent policy shifts in Indonesia, most notably the decision to slash mining quotas and centralize control over commodity exports, have alarmed international investors. This anxiety is already reverberating through the markets, reflected in a plunging stock exchange and the rupiah hitting historic lows.
As Jakarta attempts to brand the nation as a global hub for critical mineral industries, these disruptive moves raise a pivotal question: Can Indonesia truly be seen as a reliable partner for Western and East Asian industrial powers, or will it remain dependent on China?
In recent years, the term "critical minerals" has surged in popularity. Beyond a clever rebranding of the traditional metals and mining industry, the phrase highlights a growing vulnerability: Western nations and East Asian economic powerhouses are heavily dependent on supply chains they do not control.
According to the International Energy Agency, China commands 60 to 85 percent of global production for nearly all clean energy technologies, including electric vehicles, solar panels and battery energy storage. Beijing’s dominance spans the entire value chain, from initial mineral processing through multiple layers of manufacturing. For specific components, this geographical concentration exceeds 90 percent.
While Western governments have made significant noise about securing critical minerals, passing legislative acts and rallying the financial sector, tangible results remain scarce. In several instances, taxpayer interventions have been required merely to prevent existing domestic smelters and refineries from closing.
This sluggish response stems from several factors.
First, China builds and operates heavy industry far more rapidly and cost-effectively than its Western counterparts. Second, traditional mining jurisdictions like Australia and Canada suffer from slow permitting processes and legal challenges that render even high-potential projects uneconomic.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.