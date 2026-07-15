TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Militarizing civilian space
Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Prolonged rolling blackouts squeeze small businesses in Kalimantan
250 years of American state capitalism

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Militarizing civilian space
Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Prolonged rolling blackouts squeeze small businesses in Kalimantan
250 years of American state capitalism

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The mother of all economic shocks is Chinese mercantilism

The latent bias that leads analysts to place the US at the center of the global economy has caused many to overlook just how game-changing Chinese mercantilism has been.

Arvind Subramanian (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/Washington, DC
Wed, July 15, 2026 Published on Jul. 14, 2026 Published on 2026-07-14T14:01:03+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
An employee works on the production line for solar panels at a factory of GCL System Integration Technology in Hefei, Anhui province, China, on May 16, 2024. An employee works on the production line for solar panels at a factory of GCL System Integration Technology in Hefei, Anhui province, China, on May 16, 2024. (Reuters/China Daily)

I

n the long sweep of history, China’s economic performance over the past 50 years will obviously stand out for the sheer scale and pace of quality-of-life improvements within that country. But China’s impact on the rest of the world has still been underappreciated.

True, if the retrospective gaze were confined to global shocks in the post-World War II period, a few defining ones would be the 1970s oil embargos, which led to a large and permanent productivity slowdown in advanced economies; and the 2008 financial crisis, which brought globalization to a screeching halt and called into question the American model of finance-addled capitalism. The United States Federal Reserve’s policies have also had clear global effects. For example, Paul Volcker’s tightening in the early 1980s precipitated a developing-country debt crisis, and the quantitative easing that began under Ben Bernanke ultimately fueled capital flows to emerging markets, thus sustaining high growth in the 2000s.

But Chinese mercantilism has arguably been even more consequential than any of these episodes. If it has not been recognized as such, that is because it has not been a one-off event, but rather a more persistent force that is often conflated with China’s growth performance more broadly. The latent bias that leads analysts to place the US at the center of the global economy has caused many to overlook just how game-changing Chinese mercantilism has been, in terms of both global public goods and global public bads.

On the asset side of the ledger, three entries stand out. The first is Chinese mercantilism’s contribution to the Great Moderation. After the high inflation of the 1970s, global inflation declined and remained low until the COVID-19 pandemic. While sound monetary policymaking and central-bank independence were important factors, it was China’s aggressive mercantilism that consistently supplied the world with low-priced manufactured goods. Low inflation resulted from a combination of substantially rising prices of non-tradable services such as health and education (where productivity growth is more elusive), and falling or stagnant prices of traded goods, courtesy of China.

Without China’s contribution, central bankers’ job in advanced economies would have been far more difficult. While serving as governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney often spoke about the beneficial impact of “globalization” on the Great Moderation. But “globalization” abstracts from the real source.

The second global public good deriving from Chinese mercantilism concerns climate-change mitigation. The renewables revolution is mostly a solar one, and it has been made possible by the supply of low-cost Chinese solar panels and, increasingly, batteries (which provide power when the sun isn’t shining).

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Before the solar revolution, climate policy was stuck in the calculus of trade-offs, sacrificing current consumption via carbon taxes for future gains in reduced emissions. Since the politics of selling that to a present-oriented public proved impossible, serious progress on climate change stalled in rich countries. But now, Chinese mercantilism has rendered emissions reductions compatible with growth and dynamism, making the renewables revolution available to all countries. Future generations may well thank China for staving off, or at least delaying, dire planetary outcomes.

Popular

Militarizing civilian space

Militarizing civilian space
Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center

Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Related Article

Cheap drones redefine energy security risks

Beyond the World Cup: Argentina, Indonesia cherish 70 years of ties

Mamdani's American dream

No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  

Indonesia deports 92 Chinese nationals over alleged scam operation

Popular

Militarizing civilian space

Militarizing civilian space
Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center

Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

More in Opinion

 View more
A woman walks on Feb. 1, 2026, past a mural depicting a United States drone painted on the outer walls of the former US Embassy in Tehran, colloquially referred to as the “Spy Den”.
Academia

Cheap drones redefine energy security risks
Argentina's Guido Rodríguez (right, front) fights for the ball with Indonesia's Marselino Ferdinan (left) during the international friendly football match between Indonesia and Argentina on June 19, 2023, in Jakarta.
Academia

Beyond the World Cup: Argentina, Indonesia cherish 70 years of ties
The 'Al-Yarmouk' oil tanker sails on June 27 in the Arabian Gulf waters, off the coast of Kuwait City.
Academia

How Indonesia can sustain growth amid a post-crisis Middle East

Highlight
National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo (right) and Attorney General ST Burhanuddin exchange a salute after meeting at the Attorney General's Office in Jakarta on July 13, 2026. The two pledged to strengthen cooperation between their institutions amid public scrutiny over overlapping high-profile corruption investigations.
Politics

AGO, police close ranks after graft probe tensions
A firefighter battles a blaze at the Jatiwaringin landfill in Tangerang Regency, Banten, Indonesia, on Saturtday, July 4, 2026.
Editorial

Dumpster fire no more
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto gestures during a ceremony, marking the start of the B50 biodiesel programme which involves biodiesel containing 50% diesel fuel made of palm oil in Karawang, West Java province, Indonesia, July 9, 2026.
Regulations

B50 rollout requires more CPO output, industry warns

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

Jakarta to extend LRT to Dukuh Atas, eyes 2028 completion
Politics

Yahya announces bid for second term as NU chairman
Tech

Indonesia 'nowhere' in global AI supply chain, deputy minister says
Tech

Banks saw online gambling transactions surge 260% in 2025: OJK
Asia & Pacific

Australian PM says to enact laws to govern AI
Academia

Cheap drones redefine energy security risks
Regulations

Coretax to be central tax administration system from July: Finance Ministry
Academia

Beyond the World Cup: Argentina, Indonesia cherish 70 years of ties
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The mother of all economic shocks is Chinese mercantilism

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.