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Mystery over ex-prosecutor’s whereabouts adds to scrutiny of AGO probe

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
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Tue, July 14, 2026 Published on Jul. 13, 2026 Published on 2026-07-13T20:21:54+07:00

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Assistant Attorney General for Special Crimes (Jampidsus) Febrie Adriansyah walks out of the Attorney General's Office (AGO) special crimes division building in South Jakarta ahead of a press briefing on July 10, 2026. During the press conference, Febrie denied allegations of his involvement in a corruption case pertaining to coal supply to PLN. Assistant Attorney General for Special Crimes (Jampidsus) Febrie Adriansyah walks out of the Attorney General's Office (AGO) special crimes division building in South Jakarta ahead of a press briefing on July 10, 2026. During the press conference, Febrie denied allegations of his involvement in a corruption case pertaining to coal supply to PLN. (Antara/Asprilla Dwi Adha)

T

he whereabouts of former assistant attorney general for special crimes Febrie Adriansyah remain a mystery, which has increased scrutiny of the handling of the graft case in which he has been implicated, particularly following the controversial handover of the investigation from the National Police to the Attorney General’s Office (AGO).

Febrie’s name first surfaced when the police’s Corruption Eradication Corps (Kortas Tipidkor) conducted over a dozen raids across Greater Jakarta last week, during which they seized Rp 476 billion (US$26.3 million) in various currencies and stacks of gold bars at one house in Sentul, Bogor, West Java.

The raids were part of the police’s probe into alleged corruption in coal procurement for state-owned electricity firm PLN, which allegedly contributed to recent nationwide blackouts. The probe later expanded to include other cases pertaining to state insurer PT Asabri and several other state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

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The top prosecutor, who had led the special crimes division since 2022, resigned on Saturday, just hours after admitting on Friday that the Sentul house belonged to him, while denying any wrongdoing.

Later that day, the police named him and a lawyer named Don Ritto as suspects in alleged corruption and money laundering in relation to Febrie’s handling of cases pertaining to Asabri and several other SOEs, before announcing that the AGO would take over the police’s ongoing investigation into the three cases.

Despite facing similar allegations to Febrie, Don was arrested by the police on Friday. Acting assistant attorney general for special crimes Rudi Margono said on Sunday that Febrie had yet to be arrested because investigators first needed to examine the case files and evidence received from the police.

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Since his Friday press briefing, however, Febrie’s whereabouts have remained unclear, with no further public sighting as of Monday evening.

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