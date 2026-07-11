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Ex-AGO top prosecutor suspected of graft, money laundering

Just hours after the AGO announced Febrie Adriansyah's resignation, the National Police declared the former assistant attorney general for special crimes a suspect in connection with three ongoing graft cases into as many state-owned enterprises.

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Sat, July 11, 2026 Published on Jul. 11, 2026 Published on 2026-07-11T18:57:03+07:00

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Febrie Adriansyah (center), the then-assistant attorney general for special crimes (Jampidsus), talks to journalists during a press briefing on July 10, 2026, at the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta. Febrie Adriansyah (center), the then-assistant attorney general for special crimes (Jampidsus), talks to journalists during a press briefing on July 10, 2026, at the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta. (Antara/Asprilla Dwi Adha)

T

he National Police declared on Saturday afternoon that Febrie Adriansyah, the former assistant attorney general for special crimes (Jampidsus), was being investigated as a suspect in a graft and money laundering case pertaining to state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

During a joint press briefing on July 11 with the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) and House of Representatives Commission III overseeing legal affairs, the National Police’s Corruption Eradication Corps (Kortas Tipidkor) chief Insp. Gen. Totok Suharyanto announced that Febrie, who was identified only by his initials FA, had been named as a suspect “in a corruption or money laundering cases related to [state insurer] PT Asabri and other cases”.

Investigators have questioned 15 witnesses and two experts in connection with three ongoing cases, as well as examined evidence seized during a series of raids this week targeting various locations in Greater Jakarta.

Febrie was one of two suspects named in the case, said Totok, who identified the other suspect as DR, who had been arrested on Friday for alleged corruption and money laundering.

He said all three cases had been handed over to the AGO’s special crimes division, which was now being led by Febrie’s interim successor, Rudi Margono.

“We have formally accepted the three cases as part of our commitment to expedite the investigation as well as to professionalism and [interinstitutional] synergy,” Rudi told Saturday’s press briefing.

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He added that the AGO would be coordinating with the police's Corruption Eradication Corps throughout the probe.

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