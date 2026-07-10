AGO, police rivalry in spotlight amid graft raids

Police officers stand guard near a pile of evidence during a search conducted in a cafe in Cipete, South Jakarta, on July 8, 2026. Investigators of the National Police's Corruption Eradication Corps (Kortas Tipidkor0 and Jakarta Police seized evidence in an investigation into alleged corruption pertaining to coal supply. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

Observers point to competition among the Attorney General’s Office, the National Police and the Indonesian Military (TNI) that, if left unchecked, could leave a bad impression on the administration of President Prabowo Subianto.

T ensions between the Attorney General’s Office (AGO), the National Police and Indonesian Military (TNI) intensified on Thursday, after the police launched a corruption investigation that reportedly targeted an assistant attorney general, fueling speculation of a standoff between the two institutions.

Dozens of TNI personnel were deployed to guard the home of Assistant Attorney General for Special Crimes (Jampidsus) Febrie Ardiansyah in Kebayoran, South Jakarta, late on Wednesday.

The deployment took place hours after reports that investigators from the National Police’s Corruption Eradication Corps (Kortas Tipidkor) and Jakarta Police raided de’CLAN Signature café and Koin Money Changer in Cipete, also in South Jakarta.

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The raids in Cipete were part of an investigation into a corruption case pertaining to coal supplies, which the police believe to have contributed to widespread electricity blackouts across parts of Sumatra, Kalimantan and Java. According to the investigators, the case inflicted state losses of Rp 5 trillion (US$276 million).

Earlier this week, police investigators escalated the case status to a formal criminal investigation after uncovering suspected manipulation of coal quality and shipment volumes supplied to power plants by mining companies, identified only as PT OBP and PT BRA.

Despite the security details around his house, neither the AGO nor the police have confirmed that Febrie was a target of the investigation.

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Read also: Police probe coal miners over alleged graft tied to blackouts