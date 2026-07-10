AGO, police rivalry in spotlight amid graft raids

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Observers point to competition among the Attorney General’s Office, the National Police and the Indonesian Military (TNI) that, if left unchecked, could leave a bad impression on the administration of President Prabowo Subianto.
ensions between the Attorney General’s Office (AGO), the National Police and Indonesian Military (TNI) intensified on Thursday, after the police launched a corruption investigation that reportedly targeted an assistant attorney general, fueling speculation of a standoff between the two institutions.
Dozens of TNI personnel were deployed to guard the home of Assistant Attorney General for Special Crimes (Jampidsus) Febrie Ardiansyah in Kebayoran, South Jakarta, late on Wednesday.
The deployment took place hours after reports that investigators from the National Police’s Corruption Eradication Corps (Kortas Tipidkor) and Jakarta Police raided de’CLAN Signature café and Koin Money Changer in Cipete, also in South Jakarta.
The raids in Cipete were part of an investigation into a corruption case pertaining to coal supplies, which the police believe to have contributed to widespread electricity blackouts across parts of Sumatra, Kalimantan and Java. According to the investigators, the case inflicted state losses of Rp 5 trillion (US$276 million).
Earlier this week, police investigators escalated the case status to a formal criminal investigation after uncovering suspected manipulation of coal quality and shipment volumes supplied to power plants by mining companies, identified only as PT OBP and PT BRA.
Despite the security details around his house, neither the AGO nor the police have confirmed that Febrie was a target of the investigation.
Read also: Police probe coal miners over alleged graft tied to blackouts
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.