TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora
Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments
Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty
'Foreign agents' of change: Experts launch shadow cabinet
BSD City creates opportunities through upskilling talents, contributing social impact

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora
Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments
Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty
'Foreign agents' of change: Experts launch shadow cabinet
BSD City creates opportunities through upskilling talents, contributing social impact

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The US is betting against international law

Recent US behavior, acting as if the ICC can be trusted against an enemy, but never against a friend, ignores that the Rome Statute rests on complementarity.

Eric Alter (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/Abu Dhabi
Thu, July 30, 2026 Published on Jul. 29, 2026 Published on 2026-07-29T14:07:25+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan (left) talks to registrar Osvaldo Zavala Giler (right) on March 14, 2025, prior to the first appearance of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte before the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charge of crimes against humanity over his deadly crackdown on narcotics, in The Hague, the Netherlands. Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan (left) talks to registrar Osvaldo Zavala Giler (right) on March 14, 2025, prior to the first appearance of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte before the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charge of crimes against humanity over his deadly crackdown on narcotics, in The Hague, the Netherlands. (AFP/Pool/Peter Dejong)

I

n 2023, then-United States President Joe Biden ordered US intelligence agencies to share evidence of Russian war crimes with the International Criminal Court, with the goal of indicting Russian President Vladimir Putin. This marked a sharp break from precedent, as the US had long insisted that the ICC could not exercise jurisdiction over citizens from countries that had not ratified the Rome Statute establishing the Court - a group that includes Russia and the US.

But Biden changed his tune in November 2024, when the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense minister, Yoav Gallant. According to Biden, the decision was “outrageous,” and the US would always stand by its ally Israel, which is also not a signatory of the Rome Statute.

Donald Trump, Biden’s successor, went a step further by imposing sanctions on ICC officials, including freezing their assets. In August 2025, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused the Court of being “an instrument of lawfare.” By December, 11 ICC judges and prosecutors had been placed under US sanctions. Then, in mid-July, the State Department launched a campaign to dismantle the Court.

Recent US behavior - acting as if the ICC can be trusted against an enemy, but never against a friend - ignores that the Rome Statute rests on complementarity. The ICC is a court of last resort that steps in only when a national government fails to investigate war crimes and crimes against humanity in good faith. Israel’s jurisdictional objection that Palestine is not a state obscures the sensible way out: a genuine investigation into the crimes alleged by the ICC prosecutor.

Instead, Israel and the US took aim at ICC officials. But contempt is not particularly effective. The ICC’s goal in issuing warrants is not detention - it lacks the police power to make arrests. Rather, its influence lies in making it costly for indictees to be seen with certain figures. Putin, for example, cannot enter any of the 125 countries that have ratified the Rome Statute without risking detention, which is why he chose to attend the 2023 BRICS summit in South Africa by video. Netanyahu’s arrest warrant similarly forces him to consider whether other governments might feel compelled to act were he to visit. US sanctions have not alleviated this concern.

Some may argue that law simply reflects political power: the ICC targets Putin rather than US officials because Russia, unlike America, lacks allies. Seen from this perspective, consequences are for the weak.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

In fact, power is transient. Despite being granted legal immunity as a former president of Chile, General Augusto Pinochet, who presided over a 17-year reign of terror, was arrested in 1998 at a London hospital while recovering from surgery. A Spanish judge had invoked the United Nations Convention against Torture to pursue Pinochet’s extradition.

Popular

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora
Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments

Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments
Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty

Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty

Related Article

Indonesia must avoid the disorder trap

Indonesia seeks exemption for palm oil under new US tariff

AI has not killed equity diversification

Iran war spreads to Red Sea and Caspian, Gulf quiet as US forgoes strikes

Trump mixes jokes with barbs at press freedom dinner

Popular

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora
Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments

Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments
Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty

Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty

More in Opinion

 View more
A tree stands alone on Nov. 12, 2025, at a deforested area in the Amazon rainforest in the municipality of Ipixuna do Para, Para State, Brazil, during the COP30 UN Climate Change Conference.
Academia

Climate change could rewrite tropical history
A motorcyclist rides past a Red and White Cooperative outlet that has yet to begin operations in Ternate, North Maluku, on July 11, 2026. The Indonesian government aims to have 40,000 Red and White Cooperatives by the end of 2026 as part of efforts to strengthen rural economies, complete cooperative facilities and prepare professional staff to manage the program.
Academia

Village cooperatives have existed before. What will make the new ones last?
Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan (left) talks to registrar Osvaldo Zavala Giler (right) on March 14, 2025, prior to the first appearance of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte before the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charge of crimes against humanity over his deadly crackdown on narcotics, in The Hague, the Netherlands.
Academia

The US is betting against international law

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (left) speaks to United States President Donald Trump on Feb. 19 during the signing of the US-Indonesia Agreement on Reciprocal Tariffs (ART) in Washington, DC.
Economy

US tariffs, costs risk Indonesia's competitive edge
This photograph shows a handheld smartphone displaying the icons of some of the main artificial intelligence based apps, including LLMs, chatbots and generative AI, in Saint-Mande, east of Paris, France on July 15, 2026.
Editorial

Venting to the machine
Staff prepare lunch plates on the first day of the free nutritious meals program at a kitchen in Bogor, West Java, on Jan. 6, 2025. The government aims to feed around 83 million schoolchildren and pregnant women through the free meal rollout, which was one of President Prabowo Subianto's key promise during the 2024 presidential election.
Society

Nearly 900 free meals kitchens shut under new chief’s overhaul

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

US military completes 'heavy wave' of retaliatory strikes on Iran
Economy

US Fed holds interest rates steady as 'family fight' sees hawks call for hike
Markets

Asian stocks stutters after rout, Fed leaves markets guessing on rates
Society

Wave of vigilante killings sparks calls for stronger law enforcement
Academia

Climate change could rewrite tropical history
Market Pulse

When the game stops: The hidden cost of the fitness boom
Archipelago

KPK arrests Pemalang regent over alleged corruption
Academia

Village cooperatives have existed before. What will make the new ones last?
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The US is betting against international law

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.