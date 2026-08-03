BI governor's exit signals a shift from markets to command?

State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi, third right, accompanied by Bank Indonesia (BI) deputy governors, speaks on July 27 during a press conference on the resignation of BI Gov. Perry Warjiyo in Jakarta. (Antara/Marco)

Connect the dots and a deeper question emerges: Is the country shifting toward a command model of economic governance?

T he sudden resignation of Perry Warjiyo from Bank Indonesia (BI) governor post should not be written off as routine personnel turnover. In politics, the real story rarely lies in the event itself, it’s in the surrounding landscape. What looks like a standard administrative change can actually signal a fundamental shift in how a country intends to govern.

Over the past few months, President Prabowo Subianto’s administration has revealed a distinct pattern. The free nutritious meal program operates through a centralized chain of command, pushing uniform national targets down to local officials. The Red and White Village Cooperatives initiative follows the exact same top-down blueprint from policy design to nationwide execution. Meanwhile, sovereign wealth fund Danantara has assumed a far more strategic role within the economic ecosystem, including a seat within the country's financial stability coordination framework.

Taken individually, these look like standalone policy choices. Connect the dots, though, and a deeper question emerges: Is the country shifting toward a command model of economic governance?

It’s a question worth asking carefully. Indonesia hasn’t abandoned market capitalism. Prices are still largely dictated by market forces, the private sector remains the primary engine of growth and foreign and domestic investment remain foundational to national strategy.

What is changing isn’t the market system itself; it’s how directly the state intends to steer it. In political economy terms, this is less about creating a command economy and more about introducing command governance. The state isn’t replacing markets; it’s building muscle to direct investment, set strategic priorities, launch sweeping new institutions, and align the bureaucracy behind national goals.

This model isn't unprecedented. Singapore under Lee Kuan Yew maintained a fiercely open market while allowing the state to guide long-term growth, manage strategic investments and build a world-class civil service. South Korea under Park Chung-hee orchestrated rapid industrialization through tight coordination between the state, financial institutions and major conglomerates. China built its "socialist market economy" by keeping market mechanisms intact while retaining firm state control over strategic sectors and national planning.

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Indonesia’s constitutional framework and democratic system are fundamentally different. Yet these examples show a clear pattern: A stronger state hand doesn't automatically mean abandoning market principles.