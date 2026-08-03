TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Mixed-marriage families seek priority in dual citizenship plan
Citilink expands fleet to 43 aircraft, thanks to Danantara's support
Teater Koma revives ‘Rumah Sakit Jiwa’ for an unsettled world
Firefighters in Greece 'pushed to the limit' as winds rage
Prabowo revives plan for trans-Sumatra, Kalimantan railways

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Mixed-marriage families seek priority in dual citizenship plan
Citilink expands fleet to 43 aircraft, thanks to Danantara's support
Teater Koma revives ‘Rumah Sakit Jiwa’ for an unsettled world
Firefighters in Greece 'pushed to the limit' as winds rage
Prabowo revives plan for trans-Sumatra, Kalimantan railways

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Indonesia must break out of a crumbling global order

In a fracturing global order ruled by tech giants and rising autocracies, Indonesia must abandon gradualism and execute a bold strategic breakout or else risk permanent economic subordination.

Satish Chandra Mishra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Denpasar
Mon, August 3, 2026 Published on Jul. 28, 2026 Published on 2026-07-28T23:21:40+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Chimneys belch emissions from a nickel smelter on July 7, 2024, at the Indonesia Weda Bay Industrial Park (IWIP) in Lelilef, North Maluku. Chimneys belch emissions from a nickel smelter on July 7, 2024, at the Indonesia Weda Bay Industrial Park (IWIP) in Lelilef, North Maluku. (AFP/Azzam Risqullah)

F

or two generations, economic development followed a clear script: Open markets, abide by established rules and rely on the prevailing dominant power to underwrite global stability. History, it was widely assumed, moved inexorably toward democratic governance and deeper integration; developing nations simply had to find their niche and climb. That world no longer exists.

Power today is increasingly concentrated in non-state hands. A single chipmaker, Nvidia, commands a market valuation exceeding US$5 trillion. The seven largest American technology firms collectively hold a valuation greater than $20 trillion, surpassing the gross domestic product of nearly every nation on Earth. These corporations operate largely beyond electoral oversight and national borders.

Concurrently, the democratic model is under severe strain. Autocracies govern nearly three-quarters of humanity, with dozens of countries sliding toward authoritarian governance; a trend now reaching established Western democracies. Meanwhile, the postwar international institutions designed to manage trade and mediate conflict are paralyzed or ignored, leaving major wars in Europe and the Middle East to burn unchecked.

Supercharging this realignment is a wave of foundational technologies — artificial intelligence, quantum computing and advanced biotechnology — advancing faster and concentrating in fewer hands than any dynamic since the Industrial Revolution.

This transformation is not a temporary disruption; it is the emergence of a new global order. The forces driving it, monopolistic private tech power, democratic retreat and institutional breakdown, stack upon one another rather than balancing out. Consequently, traditional economic forecasting fails.

A century ago, economist Frank Knight drew a critical distinction between risk and uncertainty. Risk applies to a known menu of outcomes with calculable odds; uncertainty describes conditions where the outcomes themselves are unknown, the odds incalculable and the baseline constantly shifting. Treating the coming decades as mere risk to be projected from past trends is a fundamental error. The future is not a metric to be forecast; it is a set of choices to be executed.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Faced with this volatility, an ambitious nation has two paths.

Popular

Mixed-marriage families seek priority in dual citizenship plan

Mixed-marriage families seek priority in dual citizenship plan
Citilink expands fleet to 43 aircraft, thanks to Danantara's support

Citilink expands fleet to 43 aircraft, thanks to Danantara's support
Teater Koma revives ‘Rumah Sakit Jiwa’ for an unsettled world

Teater Koma revives ‘Rumah Sakit Jiwa’ for an unsettled world

Related Article

Indonesia must break out of a crumbling global order

Who will sit atop the next world order?

Entrepreneurial formation does not start in university

Indonesia, South Korea sign agreements on minerals, tech, finance

RI urged to honor contracts, keep doors open in mineral tug-of-war

Popular

Mixed-marriage families seek priority in dual citizenship plan

Mixed-marriage families seek priority in dual citizenship plan
Citilink expands fleet to 43 aircraft, thanks to Danantara's support

Citilink expands fleet to 43 aircraft, thanks to Danantara's support
Teater Koma revives ‘Rumah Sakit Jiwa’ for an unsettled world

Teater Koma revives ‘Rumah Sakit Jiwa’ for an unsettled world

More in Opinion

 View more
Humanoid robots controlled by a remote control by Unitree Robotics take part in a fight on July 18 during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai.
Academia

The world's $1.8 quadrillion balance sheet has a simmering problem
Polish ambassador to ASEAN Barbara Szymanowska (left) presents her Letter of Credence to the Secretary-General of ASEAN Kao Kim Hourn on April 2 at the ASEAN Headquarters/ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta.
Academia

Poland and ASEAN deepen a growing partnership
Chimneys belch emissions from a nickel smelter on July 7, 2024, at the Indonesia Weda Bay Industrial Park (IWIP) in Lelilef, North Maluku.
Academia

Indonesia must break out of a crumbling global order

Highlight
Jakarta's governor Pramono Anung (C) gestures beside other regional leaders during a week-long mountain glamping retreat at a military academy in Magelang, Central Java on February 25, 2025.
Regulations

Regional leaders 'anxious' over transfer cuts, revenue-share delays
Deputy Defense Minister and newly-inaugurated University of the Republic of Indonesia (URI) Governor Donny Ermawan Taufanto (right) talks to journalists as Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) professor and URI Deputy Governor Yos Sunitiyoso looks on at the State Palace in Central Jakarta on July 22, 2026.
Editorial

Think first
President Prabowo Subianto gestures as he speaks during a meeting with Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) members at the State Palace on August 31, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

Prabowo draws flak over Iran nuclear remarks, North Korea mediation claim

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Australia hikes levy for tech giants that fail to strike local news deals
Asia & Pacific

Detained Suu Kyi meets Red Cross official in Myanmar
Academia

The world's $1.8 quadrillion balance sheet has a simmering problem
Academia

Poland and ASEAN deepen a growing partnership
Markets

Yen leaps as traders watch for further intervention
Academia

Indonesia must break out of a crumbling global order
Editorial

Think first
Academia

Bank Indonesia: Finding a new governor, managing expectations
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Indonesia must break out of a crumbling global order

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.