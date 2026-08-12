Analysis: Court hands education budget a win over school free meals

T he Constitutional Court just handed down a much-needed reality check on the country's public finances. By striking the free nutritious meal program out of the national education budget, the court drew a clear line in the sand: money set aside for education needs to go toward education. Now, the government has to figure out a transparent, long-term way to fund its flagship free meals program without taking a bite out of other vital national priorities.

On July 30, the panel of justices ruled that while the free meals program itself remains constitutional as a top strategic priority, funding it through the state budget's (APBN) education allocation is a no-go. The government has until fiscal year 2028 to untangle the program’s funding from the education pool, giving policymakers a grace period to rework the math without pulling the plug on meal deliveries.

At the heart of the dispute is Article 49 of the 2003 National Education System Law, which mandates that at least 20 percent of the state budget, not including teachers' salaries and routine administrative costs, must go directly to education. In the 2026 budget, that 20 percent slice amounted to Rp 769.1 trillion (US$47 billion). But roughly a third of it, Rp 268 trillion, was being siphoned off to feed the free meals initiative. Critics rightly argued that piggybacking a massive food program onto the education quota stretched constitutional protections far beyond their intent.

The legal challenge was sparked in February by educator Reza Sudrajat, the Progressive Educators Association of Indonesia, represented by the Coalition to Save Indonesian Education, Rega Felix and the Taman Belajar Nusantara Foundation. They warned that using school funds for meals would slowly drain the cash desperately needed to train teachers, repair crumbling classrooms, lift student achievement and broaden access to quality schooling across the archipelago.

Following nine packed hearings filled with testimony from legal scholars, state officials, and advocacy groups, the nine justices unanimously agreed with the petitioners. Delivering Decision No. 40/2026, Chief Justice Suhartoyo made it clear that free meals are not a core operational expense of schooling, nor can they be shoehorned in under a dynamic read of "educational spending." The court insisted that the mandatory 20 percent reserve must stay laser-focused on core foundations: students, teachers, infrastructure, curriculum development and quality control.

The impact of this ruling goes well beyond a single lunch initiative. It sets a crucial boundary against the slow erosion of earmarked public funds. Good nutrition certainly helps kids focus, but as the justices pointed out, secondary benefits do not give the state a license to rewrite constitutional definitions whenever convenient. Budget mandates are not elastic bands meant to stretch for shifting political goals.

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While lawmakers and cabinet ministers publicly accepted the ruling, they have not entirely dropped their original defense. Throughout the hearings, government attorneys insisted the free meals program fit right into the law's vision of holistic education, one that covers physical health alongside reading and math. They pointed to school lunch models in Japan, Finland and Brazil, while officials from the Elementary and Secondary Education Ministry maintained that the meals were directly helping kids without hurting classroom quality.