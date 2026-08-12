The urgent need to protect academic integrity

T he recent 15-page preprint on the Social Science Research Network (SSRN) repository, titled “Nobel Peace Prize 2026 Free Meal Program by the National Nutrition Agency Building Smart Business for Food Security Industry and Indonesia's Economic Growth”, is both surprising and concerning.

The 64-page document includes extensive appendices containing proof of submission to the Nobel committee, signed declaration forms and, notably, some official Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) registration certificates. Issued by the Law Ministry and signed by the Copyright and Industrial Design Director, the certificates show various different innovations and list the names of the creators, including President Prabowo Subianto and French President Emmanuel Macron. A question arises given that the registration procedure requires the submission of official identification documents for every creator listed in the application.

A closer examination of the author's SSRN profile reveals an astonishing volume of work. As of early August 2026, 44 papers had been published under the author’s profile. A proposal nominating the free nutritious meal program for the Nobel Peace Prize was uploaded on March 31, and has been downloaded over 23,000 times. Approximately 40 of these 44 uploaded manuscripts explicitly link their subject matter to the Nobel Peace Prize, with most listing the author as the lead alongside Prabowo Subianto.

These 44 papers were produced over a 13-month period up to August 2026. The breadth of topics published within this short timeframe is remarkable, ranging from nuclear defense management, the integration of local satellite technology, digital education, French-Indonesian defense-economic cooperation, space policy, the welfare of small-scale fisheries, international law governing AI-driven "golden visas," tourism and criminology, to even hygiene standards for aircraft lavatories used during the haj pilgrimage.

The vast body of scholarly work likely reflects a highly productive research team capable of executing complex, multidisciplinary studies at an extraordinary pace. Conducting qualitative and quantitative research involving stakeholders, organizing focus group discussions (FGDs), and meticulously analyzing policy documents are activities that demand significant time and rigorous methodological precision.

It is virtually impossible for a research group to legitimately execute and produce dozens of comprehensive, cross-disciplinary research projects within such a time frame, while simultaneously publishing works on such a diverse range of topics.

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A more concerning issue is the possibility that these manuscripts were not prepared using a valid and scientifically defensible research methodology. Although interdisciplinary studies are commonplace in modern academia, the exceptionally broad range of fields covered in these manuscripts raises serious questions.