Breaking into, navigating ASEAN’s consumer market

A customer picks a bottled beverage from a refrigerated display on July 5, 2024, at a supermarket in South Tangerang, Banten. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

Winning in ASEAN takes more than deep pockets and borrowed playbooks—it demands the rare operational discipline to dismantle corporate dogma and adapt faster than the market.

A SEAN presents a striking paradox for strategic management. While the region accounts for a modest share of global economic output, its pull on foreign capital and manufacturing footprint is outsized.

In 2024, foreign direct investment in Southeast Asia climbed 8.5 percent to US$226 billion - even as global FDI dropped 11 percent - and more than 80 percent of Fortune Global 500 multinationals maintain operations here. The region has become a premier testing ground for building and defending competitive advantage.

Yet market access alone guarantees little. Some companies turn regional openings into enduring expansion while others stall.

Traditional strategy frameworks treat execution as a tidy, three-step march: analyze the landscape, draft a plan, roll it out. On the ground, genuine corporate transformation almost never unfolds so neatly.

The instant plan touches operations; it collides with legacy habits, entrenched workflows, conflicting internal targets and human judgment. Outside the firm, consumers, rivals, technologies and regulators respond in ways no static spreadsheet can forecast. The strategy that actually delivers results rarely matches the version drawn up in the boardroom.

This friction is especially evident in Indonesia. The country vaulted from the world’s 29th-largest economy in 1968 to the 16th in 2024, but annual growth has hovered around 5 percent. As the World Bank highlights, muted competition, regulatory hurdles and sluggish technology diffusion continue to weigh on total factor productivity. Target structural reforms could lift gross domestic product up to 10 percent above baseline by 2040 and unlock 16.5 million higher-quality jobs.

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The takeaway is straightforward: Indonesia cannot rely purely on injections of fresh capital or off-the-shelf software to drive its next growth phase. Sustainable momentum depends on how effectively domestic and multinational firms learn, refine internal capabilities and translate daily operations into institutional muscle.