The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing
Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia
Soekarno-Hatta airport suspends operations after volcanic eruption
Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure
Anak Krakatau eruption grounds flights, blankets vast region

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing
Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia
Soekarno-Hatta airport suspends operations after volcanic eruption
Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure
Anak Krakatau eruption grounds flights, blankets vast region

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Why oil importers are learning to live with longer trade routes

Gavin Maguire (The Jakarta Post)
Reuters/Littleton, United States
Mon, September 7, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Oil tankers unload imported crude oil at the at the crude oil terminal of in Qingdao port, in China’s eastern Shandong province on July 16, 2026. Oil tankers unload imported crude oil at the at the crude oil terminal of in Qingdao port, in China’s eastern Shandong province on July 16, 2026. (AFP/-)

E

nergy trade routes that optimize distance and costs may no longer be suitable for the fractured and fractious modern world, especially for major importers.

Ongoing tensions involving Iran are pushing major oil importers to develop alternative supply routes, which increasingly bypass the supply hubs that previously dominated global energy trade.

The end result is a shift away from the concentrated energy corridors of recent decades to a more dispersed network of supply lines that cost more and take longer, but help reduce exposure to geopolitical shocks and boost energy security.

Japan's evolving cocktail of crude oil purchases underscores the extent of the changes underway among top energy importers.

Until the United States-Israeli war against Iran triggered a sharp drop in tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, the world's fifth-largest oil buyer sourced over 90 percent of its crude from Middle Eastern suppliers.

Countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Iran have historically had supplies that were available in large and reliable volumes and were deliverable to Japan's main coastal refineries via a relatively straightforward 21-day voyage.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Since the conflict disrupted Gulf exports in late February, outbound crude flows from the Middle East have dropped drastically, with total volumes shipped from March through July 40 percent lower than a year earlier, according to Kpler.

That steep fall in Gulf oil supplies has forced Japan to secure more crude from alternative suppliers, most notably from North America.

Total Japanese crude oil imports from the US from March through June topped 4.5 million metric tonnes, compared with less than 1 million tonnes during the same period in 2025.

That more than 400 percent year-over-year jump in American supplies allowed Japanese importers to offset a 54 percent fall in shipments from the Middle East and limited the overall decline in Japan's crude supplies over the same period.

However, the switch to US crude comes at a cost, with the journey time nearly nine days longer, driving sharply higher shipping costs and requiring a different delivery schedule for refiners to manage.

South Korea and India, also among the world's five largest oil importers, have revamped their crude origination patterns, dialing up flows from the Americas and Africa as Middle Eastern volumes dwindled.

China, the world's top crude oil buyer, has so far relied heavily on strategic oil reserves to shield itself from the fallout from the Iran conflict.

However, following that lengthy spell of drawdowns, Chinese importers are expected to step up crude import interest again and will likely add to the emerging competition for supplies from the Americas and other regions later in 2026.

For crude oil exporters, the additional demand from global consumers is a boon they will happily ride for as long as it lasts.

Total US crude oil exports during the second quarter, when global buyers turned en masse to alternative suppliers as Middle Eastern flows dried up, scaled a record 61.6 million metric tonnes, according to Kpler.

That total was 43 percent higher year-on-year and was more than 10 million tonnes above any previous quarterly export tally.

But the US was not alone in registering record oil flows this year. Brazil, Argentina, Guyana and Russia also posted record shipments so far in 2026, underscoring the widespread allure of filling the gap left by the Middle East.

Some of those nations are new suppliers to several major oil importers, or have never before consistently delivered such notable volumes to such a broad range of buyers.

For instance, Brazilian exporters have shipped three times more crude oil to India during the first half of 2026 than during the same period in 2025, locking in record volumes to Indian refiners.

And some of the journey times involved are much longer than buyers are used to.

The trip from major Middle East oil terminals such as Fujairah and Ras Tanura to India's west coast is usually 3 to 5 days, while the journey from Brazil's Acu crude oil terminal to the same Indian ports takes roughly 25 days.

But from an importer's perspective, having a variety of vendors offers a new source of supply-chain resilience that may outweigh the higher shipping costs.

Several American and African exporters can avoid key shipping chokepoints on their delivery routes, adding to their value in importers' portfolios.

In addition to the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal has seen reduced traffic due to geopolitical tensions this year, while severe drought has reduced water levels in the Panama Canal and forced carriers to reduce load volumes.

Now that major oil importers have grown used to making regular purchases from new suppliers, they are liable to maintain at least some of those transactions as a hedge against continued Middle East uncertainty.

These purchase patterns have resulted in the emergence of a new energy trade map that is less concentrated, less efficient and more expensive than buyers are used to.

But in an era of widespread geopolitical uncertainty, redundancy can matter more than efficiency. And redundancy tends to take the long way around.

---

The writer is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed are personal.

Popular

Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing

Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing
Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia

Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia
Soekarno-Hatta airport suspends operations after volcanic eruption

Soekarno-Hatta airport suspends operations after volcanic eruption

Related Article

Why oil importers are learning to live with longer trade routes

Analysis: Oil and gas reform accelerates, but will it boost production?

Nepal toll surges as rescuers struggle through 'unimaginable' disaster

Asian stocks turn cautious ahead of Warsh speech

Iranian oil offers to Chinese buyers fall as US blockade bites

Popular

Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing

Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing
Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia

Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia
Soekarno-Hatta airport suspends operations after volcanic eruption

Soekarno-Hatta airport suspends operations after volcanic eruption

More in Opinion

 View more
Oil tankers unload imported crude oil at the at the crude oil terminal of in Qingdao port, in China’s eastern Shandong province on July 16, 2026.
Academia

Why oil importers are learning to live with longer trade routes
A firefighter from the Banjar Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) douses a peatland fire on Sept. 2, 2026, in Banjar regency, South Kalimantan.
Academia

What a record‑shattering El Niño means for the world’s weather
Indonesian seafarers line up for immigration clearance following their arrival at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, on June 16, 2021.
Academia

From Vladivostok to Gunungkidul: Indonesia must export skills, not just workers

Highlight
Stranded passengers wait to request refunds after scheduled flights were canceled following the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau at Soekarno-Hatta airport in Tangerang on September 6, 2026. T
Jakarta

Jakarta international airport extends closure after Anak Krakatau eruption
ASEAN Chair and Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro (center) hosts an informal consultation during the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting at the Philippine International Convention Center in Manila, the Philippines, on July 21, 2026.
Editorial

ASEAN unity at stake
Activists gathered in front of the Indonesian embassy in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia to submit an official memorandum calling for transparency and corporate accountability across borders on Sept. 4,2026. Air quality in Malaysia deteriorated further from Sept. 1, as smoke from Indonesian forest fires drove up respiratory complaints and sent residents scrambling for protective masks.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia vows to work with ASEAN members on haze

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Malaysia lifts emergency declaration in Sarawak as fire haze eases
Environment

Wildfires, heat waves threaten to undermine air quality, UN weather agency says
Regulations

Govt to trial direct cash aid transfers in 2027
Asia & Pacific

Asia News Network releases new e-book, Asia’s Hidden Heritage Treasures
Europe

Germany's Merz under pressure from far-right election triumph
Economy

The round trip under BRI: how Indonesia and Hong Kong now grow off each other
Economy

El Niño-driven river levels drop hampers coal barging from Kalimantan
Asia & Pacific

Malaysia lifts emergency declaration in Sarawak district though air quality still poor
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.