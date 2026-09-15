The Bayan valuation mystery: When markets need answers, not speculation

Coal is loaded onto barges at a jetty operated by the group along the Kedang Kepala River in Senyiur village, East Kutai regency, East Kalimantan, in this file photo. (Courtesy of/PT Bayan Reources)

When a $26 billion giant is targeted for $4.8 billion, the real casualty isn’t price—it’s trust.

T here is a mystery unfolding in Indonesia’s capital market. PT Bayan Resources is one of the nation’s largest listed companies, commanding a quoted market capitalization of roughly US$26 billion. Yet according to Bloomberg, an entity controlled by politically connected businessman Andi Syamsuddin Arsyad, better known as Haji Isam, offered approximately $3 billion for a 62 percent controlling stake.

The arithmetic is unsparing: if 62 percent is worth $3 billion, the offer implies an equity valuation of roughly $4.8 billion for the entire enterprise.

The public exchange quotes roughly $26 billion; the private offer implies roughly $4.8 billion. That is an 80-percent divergence. One corporate entity, two irreconcilable signals of worth.

Why?

This is the core of the Bayan valuation mystery. The purpose here is not to declare which valuation is correct, nor can outside observers fully parse what lies behind the proposed transaction.

Speculating on the motives of buyer or seller serves little purpose, and a valuation gap does not, in itself, signal impropriety. Controlling stakes and open-market equity floats operate under fundamentally different mechanics.

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Yet Bayan is no private enterprise. Its sheer weight anchors Indonesia’s equity benchmarks. A discrepancy of this scale cannot simply be dismissed as a private negotiation behind closed doors; it strikes at the heart of investor confidence in the market mechanism itself.