The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis
Not the Ministry of Magic
Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity
The benefit of the doubt has expired
Ed Sheeran struggles against Gaza tide

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis
Not the Ministry of Magic
Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity
The benefit of the doubt has expired
Ed Sheeran struggles against Gaza tide

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Good governance 101

A regional administration that fixes flawed infrastructure after it goes viral isn't setting the standard for leadership. It's merely doing the bare minimum.

Editorial board (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, September 19, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (center, front) inspects a Jakarta Light Rail Transit (LRT) station under construction on July 14, 2026, in Rawamangun, East Jakarta. Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (center, front) inspects a Jakarta Light Rail Transit (LRT) station under construction on July 14, 2026, in Rawamangun, East Jakarta. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

L

ast month, a pedestrian bridge on a busy South Jakarta thoroughfare went viral. Residents noticed it was poorly designed and inaccessible, a hazard to the very people it was meant to serve. Videos circulated, complaints mounted, and Governor Pramono Anung responded within days: The bridge would be replaced.

We recently described Jakarta’s governance as a “rare bright spot” amid a string of disasters and administrative shortcomings across the country. That it stands as an exception among 546 regional administrations serving over 280 million people is deeply troubling, however.

Jakarta is no backwoods town. A province-level city, it has immense wealth and prestige as the country’s economic engine. Decades on, it continues to embody Indonesia’s dream of progress, a magnet for strivers seeking higher pay and a better standard of living.

Is AI really making us better workers?

From The Weekender

Is AI really making us better workers?

Read on The Weekender

Most importantly, it remains the nation’s capital, likely for some years to come. What happens here is the face of Indonesian governance, presented to diplomats, investors and citizens seeking proof of what competent administration looks like.

People who can complain about a footbridge are fortunate enough to sit high on Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. When a constituency does not have to expend all its energy on basic survival, it has the civic bandwidth to demand thoughtful urban design.

By contrast, a citizen waiting for post-earthquake relief in a makeshift tent, or one whose regent was arrested for embezzlement three months into office, is hardly in a position to worry about curb slopes and ramp inclines.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

At least 17 regional heads elected in 2024 have been arrested for alleged graft within the span of a year. The pattern is depressingly consistent: infrastructure kickbacks, illicit licensing fees, civil service posts for sale and extortion of subordinates. Most instances were not midterm lapses: Those officials had governed that way from day one.

Popular

PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis

PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis
Not the Ministry of Magic

Not the Ministry of Magic
Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity

Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity

Related Article

More trains, more stations, but Greater Jakarta still isn’t connected

Transparency matters

KPK reiterates warning against accepting unofficial Idul Fitri 'money gifts'

Not just numbers

Finance Ministry looks into high regional government savings

Popular

PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis

PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis
Not the Ministry of Magic

Not the Ministry of Magic
Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity

Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity

More in Opinion

 View more
An orangutan named Sampurna receives emergency treatment after being rescued on Aug. 30 at a palm-oil plantation near an area affected by wildfires, in Kuala Satong village, Ketapang regency, West Kalimantan.
Academia

What do dead monkeys reveal about Indonesia's wildfire toll?
Real wheels: A member of the Indonesian Army (right) helps a boy down from a Komodo armored vehicle by state arms maker PT Pindad on Aug. 24, 2026, during a military exhibition at Living World Grand Wisata in Bekasi, West Java.
Academia

Hidden fiscal risk behind Indonesia’s military expenditure
Police officers and protesters face each other on Aug. 27 during a demonstration urging lawmakers to immediately pass an asset forfeiture law for corrupt officials outside the Senayan Legislative complex in Jakarta.
Academia

The shield, the weapon, the decoy: Indonesia’s architecture of elite protection

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto speaks on Sept. 23 during the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City.
Americas

Prabowo skips UNGA as RI seeks to bridge divides
Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (center) inspects the Jakarta Light Rail Transit (LRT) service at an under-construction station in Rawamangun, East Jakarta on July 14, 2026.
Editorial

Good governance 101
Piles of coal are seen on barges in Samarinda, East Kalimantan on Aug. 16, 2022.
Companies

Bayan sells stake to Prabowo ally after quota cut

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Another 150 Indonesians deported from Malaysia to Batam
Americas

US and Denmark reach deal on Greenland, Trump says
Tech

Gemini hacked three companies in first known breakout by Google's AI
Asia & Pacific

Prabowo accepts assistance from Malaysia to contain wildfires
Americas

As Iran war grinds on, Trump to face skeptical world leaders at UN
Opinion

Analysis: Indonesia’s disaster budget faces a cost-benefit test
Society

NTT earthquake death figures prompt calls for investigation
Editorial

Good governance 101
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Good governance 101

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.