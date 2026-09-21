The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Not the Ministry of Magic
PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis
The benefit of the doubt has expired
Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity
Saudi-led coalition says Houthis fired ballistic missile at Riyadh

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Not the Ministry of Magic
PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis
The benefit of the doubt has expired
Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity
Saudi-led coalition says Houthis fired ballistic missile at Riyadh

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The American shield is cracking

America’s inability to protect bases in the Persian Gulf and Jordan and its regional allies’ territory signals a historic blow to its imperial system.

Michael G. Vann (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, September 21, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
A satellite image shows black smoke rising from the Saudi Arabian East-West oil pipeline south of Medina in the Hejaz Region, on Sept. 10, 2026. A satellite image shows black smoke rising from the Saudi Arabian East-West oil pipeline south of Medina in the Hejaz Region, on Sept. 10, 2026. (-/European Union/Copernicus Sentinel-3/Handout via Reuters)

M

ocha was once known to the world for coffee. Today, the Yemeni port has acquired a harsher significance. Its seizure by the Houthis gives the movement control of the approaches to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, through which ships must pass between the Indian Ocean and the Red Sea.

Taken alone, the fall of Mocha might look like one more reversal in Yemen’s grinding civil war. It is not. It came alongside a drone attack launched from Iraq that forced Saudi Arabia to close its East-West oil pipeline and in the largest context of United States President Donald Trump’s reckless and failing war on Iran. Together, the events expose an uncomfortable truth: The American security order in the Middle East is failing to provide security.

Saudi Arabia built the East-West pipeline to escape precisely this kind of danger. The line carries crude from the kingdom’s eastern oil fields across 1,200 kilometers of desert to Yanbu on the Red Sea. It allows Saudi oil to avoid the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has long possessed the ability to disrupt maritime traffic.

Yet the escape route now has its own vulnerabilities, exposed by Trump’s disastrous assault on Iran. Saudi Arabia says Iran-backed militias operating from Iraq attacked its pumping stations. At the pipeline’s western end, the Houthi advance threatens shipping around the Bab el-Mandeb. Iran and its allies have, in effect, applied pressure to both exits from the Arabian Peninsula.

This is not the outcome Washington promised.

For decades, Arab governments bought American weapons, hosted American troops and accommodated US strategic priorities. In return, the US presented itself as the guarantor of oil infrastructure, shipping lanes and the political survival of friendly governments.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The problem is larger than Saudi Arabia. Iranian attacks over the past several months have repeatedly reached American bases and diplomatic facilities across the Gulf, Iraq and Jordan. A Pentagon inspector-general report acknowledged that Iranian strikes damaged or destroyed hundreds of structures at US bases in eight countries, along with dozens of aircraft.

Popular

Not the Ministry of Magic

Not the Ministry of Magic
PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis

PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis
The benefit of the doubt has expired

The benefit of the doubt has expired

Related Article

Reading the PISA scores and what should follow

Indonesia seeks fifth UNSC term, pledges Global South voice

US Congress passes sweeping Russia sanctions bill

Prabowo calls for Global South, BRICS unity amid fragmented world order

Yemen's Houthis take over strait vital to global shipping

Popular

Not the Ministry of Magic

Not the Ministry of Magic
PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis

PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis
The benefit of the doubt has expired

The benefit of the doubt has expired

More in Opinion

 View more
Humanoid and quadruped robots participate in a demonstration calling for the regulation of artificial intelligence on Sept. 7 in Warsaw.
Academia

When AI stops asking permission
Jobseekers wait in line on June 8 during the opening of the 2026 Bogor Job Fair at Plaza Jambu Dua in Bogor, West Java.
Academia

What if young people create, not just seek, jobs?
A satellite image shows black smoke rising from the Saudi Arabian East-West oil pipeline south of Medina in the Hejaz Region, on Sept. 10, 2026.
Academia

The American shield is cracking

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (center) presides over a limited cabinet meeting with several cabinet ministers on his administration's housing program at his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor regency, West Java on Sept. 1, 2026.
Politics

Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
This photograph shows a handheld smartphone displaying the icons of some of the main artificial intelligence based apps, including LLMs, chatbots and generative AI, in Saint-Mande, east of Paris, France on July 15, 2026.
Editorial

Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future
A staff member of the Regional Disaster Agency (BPBD) sprays water to extinguish a fire in a peatland area burnt by wildfires, in Kubu Raya, West Kalimantan province, Indonesia, September 15, 2026.
Politics

Indigenous Kalimantan people sue govt over wildfire negligence

The Latest

 View more
Academia

When AI stops asking permission
Politics

Prabowo’s latest swipe at experts draws backlash
Tech

Bessent proposes US-China AI safety notifications in talks with Chinese vice premier
Academia

What if young people create, not just seek, jobs?
Europe

Russia's ruling party on track to win wartime election after drones strike Moscow
Asia & Pacific

US-China conflict raises questions on new world order's shape
Academia

The American shield is cracking
Opinion

Analysis: Purbaya’s contentious tenure ends in internal clash
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The American shield is cracking

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.