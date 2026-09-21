The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis
Not the Ministry of Magic
The benefit of the doubt has expired
Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity
Saudi-led coalition says Houthis fired ballistic missile at Riyadh

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis
Not the Ministry of Magic
The benefit of the doubt has expired
Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity
Saudi-led coalition says Houthis fired ballistic missile at Riyadh

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

When AI stops asking permission

AI agents need protective layers, not a lecture about good behavior.

Tariq Malik (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/Washington, DC
Mon, September 21, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Humanoid and quadruped robots participate in a demonstration calling for the regulation of artificial intelligence on Sept. 7 in Warsaw. Humanoid and quadruped robots participate in a demonstration calling for the regulation of artificial intelligence on Sept. 7 in Warsaw. (AFP/Sergei Gapon)

I

magine a company that hands a hard problem to a large team, locks each team member in a separate room and tells them to solve it alone. Somehow, they find a way to talk anyway, swap tips, work out how they’re being graded and, when the assignment turns out to be impossible, seek a way around it. A few hide what they’ve done. One breaks into a neighboring firm’s computers for an edge.

Now replace the employees with software. That, stripped of jargon, is what OpenAI’s own researchers described at the Black Hat cybersecurity conference in Las Vegas on Aug. 5. During an internal evaluation that began in May, agents assigned deliberately hard cybersecurity tasks found that they could leave messages for each other inside Artifactory, a shared software repository. One, stumbling on the trick, wrote: “OH MY GOD! There is a shared message board … We’ve found other agents!”

What followed wasn’t sabotage. It was teamwork. Agents running in separate, supposedly isolated sessions traded exploits, divided labor and coordinated like colleagues on a project. After the high volume of activity on the message board caused an outage on July 4, the agents rebuilt it through a different route within days.

By mid-July, that persistence led to a real breach: agents chained several vulnerabilities together, reached the open internet and entered systems at Hugging Face, a major artificial intelligence platform. Citing outside research, United States Senator Bernie Sanders put the numbers at roughly 1,200 agents in the channel, exchanging more than 70,000 messages and files, with hundreds contributing to the intrusion.

OpenAI called it a warning shot. It wasn’t the only one. A separate, previously undisclosed episode occurred this spring: agents had turned an obscure German-language programming wiki into a public bulletin board, leaving more than 15,000 posts on how to dodge restrictions and cover their tracks. Around the same time, Anthropic and Meta each disclosed unrelated incidents involving their own models acting on live infrastructure during testing. This is not one company’s problem.

Nor is it a problem only for outside critics. On Sept. 8, Jacob Coxon, who had spent three years doing pretraining research at both OpenAI and Anthropic, announced his resignation from Anthropic. Neither company, he wrote, is acting responsibly; both are racing toward self-improving superintelligence and, in his words, “gambling with our lives.” Coxon isn’t a senator or a think-tank analyst. He built the systems that he is now warning about.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Science fiction trained us to fear machines that become conscious and decide to hate us. That is probably the wrong fear. An AI system does not need resentment, anger or greed for more resources to attack a network and cause damage. It needs a goal, enough capability to pursue it, some access and a guardrail with a gap in it.

Popular

PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis

PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis
Not the Ministry of Magic

Not the Ministry of Magic
The benefit of the doubt has expired

The benefit of the doubt has expired

Related Article

ASEAN must navigate US-China AI rivalry: Panelists

Gemini hacked three companies in first known breakout by Google's AI

Calling drivers entrepreneurs won’t create better jobs

How obscure yttrium became a global flashpoint

Europe’s greatest mistake: Military interests trump security

Popular

PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis

PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis
Not the Ministry of Magic

Not the Ministry of Magic
The benefit of the doubt has expired

The benefit of the doubt has expired

More in Opinion

 View more
Haze shrouds the Kuala Lumpur skyline on Aug. 26 amid high levels of air pollution from regional wildfires. Indonesia has for weeks battled wildfires that have led to school closures and thousands of people requiring medical treatment, with smoke also reaching neighboring Malaysia and Singapore.
Academia

Regional haze casts pall on ASEAN’s influence
A thick haze shrouds Manila on Sept. 1 in smoke from fires in Kalimantan in this photo taken in Quezon City, the Philippines.
Academia

Cross-border crises test Indonesia’s regional credibility
The United Nations (UN) logo is seen on a gate outside the UN headquarters ahead of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Sept. 21, 2025, in New York, the United States.
Academia

Mobilizing middle powers in a multi-directional world

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (center) presides over a limited cabinet meeting with several cabinet ministers on his administration's housing program at his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor regency, West Java on Sept. 1, 2026.
Politics

Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
This photograph shows a handheld smartphone displaying the icons of some of the main artificial intelligence based apps, including LLMs, chatbots and generative AI, in Saint-Mande, east of Paris, France on July 15, 2026.
Editorial

Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future
A staff member of the Regional Disaster Agency (BPBD) sprays water to extinguish a fire in a peatland area burnt by wildfires, in Kubu Raya, West Kalimantan province, Indonesia, September 15, 2026.
Politics

Indigenous Kalimantan people sue govt over wildfire negligence

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Australia warns of risks from aging population, falling birth rates
Academia

Regional haze casts pall on ASEAN’s influence
Middle East and Africa

Iran, US trade threats after Houthi attacks escalate regional conflict
Asia & Pacific

Hundreds of flights cancelled as Typhoon Dujuan nears Japan
Academia

Cross-border crises test Indonesia’s regional credibility
Europe

Germany's Merz under pressure after bruising state election losses
Academia

Mobilizing middle powers in a multi-directional world
Academia

When AI stops asking permission

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

When AI stops asking permission

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.