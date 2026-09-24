The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Twenty years on, BRICS faces a defining choice
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order
Court decision tightens House oversight on free meals funding 
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Twenty years on, BRICS faces a defining choice
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order
Court decision tightens House oversight on free meals funding 
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: Whoosh or noose: Uncertain future of high-speed rail project

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, September 24, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
A train of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Rail (HSR) service, which operates as Whoosh, arrives at a platform on March 15, 2026, at Padalarang Station in West Bandung regency, West Java. A train of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Rail (HSR) service, which operates as Whoosh, arrives at a platform on March 15, 2026, at Padalarang Station in West Bandung regency, West Java. (Antara/Abdan Syakura)

I

ndonesia’s long-standing ambition to build a high-speed rail network has evolved from a national prestige project into a potential fiscal burden. Whoosh’s continuing losses and mounting debt have already drawn the Finance Ministry closer to backstopping the project. Given its history of delays, cost overruns and overly optimistic projections, the question is whether Whoosh can deliver sufficient economic benefits or become a noose around Indonesia’s already stretched fiscal capacity.

Jakarta-Bandung high speed rail Whoosh, Southeast Asia’s first high-speed railway, has gone from a source of national pride to a growing financial burden. A decade after promising that the project would not rely on the state budget, the government has been forced to step in, marking a significant departure from what was initially conceived as one of Indonesia’s largest business-to-business (B2B) infrastructure projects.

The government has injected Rp 3.2 trillion (US$183 million) in state capital into PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI), which leads the Indonesian consortium of state-owned enterprises, PT Pilar Sinergi BUMN Indonesia (PSBI). PSBI holds a 60 percent stake in PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia China (KCIC), which owns and operates Whoosh. Beijing Yawan HSR Co., Ltd. owns the remaining 40 percent. In addition, the project has received approximately Rp 16 trillion in refinancing support through additional loans from China Development Bank (CDB). Despite these measures, its financial position has continued to deteriorate.

PSBI recorded losses of Rp 5.13 trillion in the first half of 2026 alone, exceeding its Rp 4.99 trillion loss for all of 2025. As the majority shareholder in PSBI, KAI absorbed around Rp 3 trillion of those losses. Although KAI’s revenue increased by 6.6 percent during the period, its net profit plunged by 73.5 percent, from Rp 1.18 trillion to just Rp 314 billion. State-owned construction company PT Wijaya Karya (WIKA), the former leader of the PSBI consortium, faces an equally difficult situation. After posting losses of Rp 1.67 trillion in 2025, the company recognized an additional Rp 1.77 trillion loss from its investment in PSBI during the first half of 2026, further weakening its already fragile financial position.

At the core of Whoosh’s problems are weak revenue and mounting debt. Ridership remains far below the assumptions used in the original financial feasibility projections, averaging 16,000 to 21,000 passengers a day compared with the projected 60,000. Lower-than-expected passenger numbers also complicate the transit-oriented development (TOD) strategy surrounding the railway.

Whoosh’s mounting debt poses another challenge. Total debt has reached approximately Rp 79 trillion (US$4.5 billion), carrying an initial annual interest rate of 3.4 percent, equivalent to roughly US$121 million in annual interest payments. The debt partly reflects the project’s cost overruns, with its price tag rising from an initial estimate of US$5.5 billion to US$7.27 billion, around 75 percent of which was financed through loans from CDB. Equally concerning, PSBI’s total liabilities of Rp 21.55 trillion have now exceeded its total assets of Rp 21.53 trillion, leaving the company with negative equity. This marks a sharp deterioration from the end of 2025, when PSBI still reported positive equity of around Rp 5.1 trillion.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

With the Indonesian SOEs in the PSBI consortium now under Danantara, the state asset fund entered negotiations with the Finance Ministry over how to manage the project’s debt. President Prabowo Subianto has also publicly pledged that the government will resolve Whoosh’s financial problems, bringing the issue increasingly within the government’s fiscal domain.

Popular

Twenty years on, BRICS faces a defining choice

Twenty years on, BRICS faces a defining choice
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten

Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order

Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order

Related Article

Analysis: Purbaya’s contentious tenure ends in internal clash

Analysis: When wildfires become a diplomatic problem

Whoosh takeover in limbo after Purbaya ousted as finance minister

Analysis: Adaro witness summons revives questions over tycoon rivalry

Whoosh at a juncture

Popular

Twenty years on, BRICS faces a defining choice

Twenty years on, BRICS faces a defining choice
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten

Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order

Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order

More in Opinion

 View more
An aerial view shows houses lying deluged in sludge after flash floods at Devighat, Bidur municipality, along the confluence of the Trishuli and Tadi rivers in Nepal's Nuwakot district on Aug. 27, 2026.
Academia

Nepal floods obliterate final excuses for climate inaction
Two 'ojek' (online motorcycle transportation) drivers wait in traffic on June 24, 2026 with passengers wearing the helmets of Gojek and Grab in the Kampung Melayu Besar area of South Jakarta.
Academia

Labor bill must protect workers, not just employment relationships
A train of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Rail (HSR) service, which operates as Whoosh, arrives at a platform on March 15, 2026, at Padalarang Station in West Bandung regency, West Java.
Opinion

Analysis: Whoosh or noose: Uncertain future of high-speed rail project

Highlight
Foreign Minister Sugiono attends the opening of the general debate at the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, the United States on September 22, 2026.
Americas

Indonesia puts peace, UN reform, Global South at center of UNGA agenda
A junior high school teacher conducts an online lesson in an empty classroom after local authorities mandated remote learning due to haze from land and forest fires in Pontianak, West Kalimantan, on September 7, 2026.
Editorial

Learning first
The Bank Indonesia logo adorns the gate of the central bank's headquarters in Jakarta in this undated photograph.
Economy

BI keeps interest rate unchanged despite external pressure

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Nepal floods obliterate final excuses for climate inaction
FEATURES

Radio still gives you something an algorithm can't
Archipelago

Dozens of homesick students leave North Sumatra community schools
Academia

Labor bill must protect workers, not just employment relationships
Archipelago

167 psychiatric patients evacuated as haze worsens in South Kalimantan
Opinion

Analysis: Whoosh or noose: Uncertain future of high-speed rail project
Asia & Pacific

El Nino could cause 19,300 extra heat deaths in Indonesia
Academia

What PISA keeps telling us about foundations
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Whoosh or noose: Uncertain future of high-speed rail project

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.