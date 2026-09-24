The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Twenty years on, BRICS faces a defining choice
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order
Court decision tightens House oversight on free meals funding 
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Twenty years on, BRICS faces a defining choice
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order
Court decision tightens House oversight on free meals funding 
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

What PISA keeps telling us about foundations

Indonesia’s latest PISA performance remains below the targets, but the broader trajectory contains genuine progress.

Irsyad Zamjani (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, September 24, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Designing the future: Students attend a visual communication design training session on April 13, 2026, at Saint Joseph Catholic vocational high school in Jakarta. Designing the future: Students attend a visual communication design training session on April 13, 2026, at Saint Joseph Catholic vocational high school in Jakarta. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

A

ddressing the Australian Parliament following the release of the PISA 2025 results on Sept. 8, Education Minister Jason Clare praised England’s performance in the international assessment, in the United Kingdom. While scores across most Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) member states continued a post-pandemic decline, England held steady.

That stability produced a striking rise in its global rankings: climbing four places in reading, one in mathematics, and five in science. Clare termed the achievement “hard-earned”, the cumulative dividend of a disciplined, 14-year overhaul of early literacy instruction.

England’s trajectory offers a compelling case study in structural education reform. Commissioned after the 2001 Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS) exposed wide achievement gaps for disadvantaged students, Sir Jim Rose’s independent review (2006) recommended systematic synthetic phonics as the primary method for early reading instruction from age five. This framework systematically teaches children to map individual letter-sound correspondences before blending them to decode words, establishing a mechanical decoding foundation prior to sentence-level reading.

In English-speaking jurisdictions, where orthography and phonology frequently diverge, this decoding capability is essential. Without a predictable method for sounding out text, pupils cannot independently parse unfamiliar vocabulary. Instead, they default to whole-word memorization or guessing from context clues, coping strategies that collapse as texts grow longer and linguistic complexity deepens.

Policy followed evidence. By 2007, the Labour government had mandated systematic synthetic phonics across all state-funded primary schools. In 2012, under the Conservative-led coalition, the policy gained diagnostic teeth with the introduction of a universal Phonics Screening Check for Year 1 pupils.

The reform yielded long-term empirical dividends. In PIRLS 2021, England rose to fourth globally, up from 19th in 2006, a sustained climb that survived ministerial turnover and political realignments. Emulating this trajectory, several Australian states introduced early-grade phonics checks in 2018, followed by a national Year 1 numeracy check introduced in 2025, with nationwide adoption anticipated by 2026.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

During a visit to Australia last year, I observed these diagnostic assessments firsthand. Administered as a low-stakes, one-on-one session between a Year 1 pupil and their classroom teacher, the check takes between five and 10 minutes within a regular classroom setting. Conducted over a two-to-three-week window early in the second semester, the tool evaluates core phonemic awareness, basic decoding, and fundamental number sense. Crucially, it provides teachers with granular, immediate diagnostic data to guide small-group interventions before deficits harden.

Popular

Twenty years on, BRICS faces a defining choice

Twenty years on, BRICS faces a defining choice
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten

Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order

Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order

Related Article

What PISA keeps telling us about foundations

Cross-border crises test Indonesia’s regional credibility

What we can learn from mandatory B50 before B60

Anarchy in royalty: Demystifying performing Rights

Save our children’s education

Popular

Twenty years on, BRICS faces a defining choice

Twenty years on, BRICS faces a defining choice
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten

Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order

Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order

More in Opinion

 View more
An aerial view shows houses lying deluged in sludge after flash floods at Devighat, Bidur municipality, along the confluence of the Trishuli and Tadi rivers in Nepal's Nuwakot district on Aug. 27, 2026.
Academia

Nepal floods obliterate final excuses for climate inaction
Two 'ojek' (online motorcycle transportation) drivers wait in traffic on June 24, 2026 with passengers wearing the helmets of Gojek and Grab in the Kampung Melayu Besar area of South Jakarta.
Academia

Labor bill must protect workers, not just employment relationships
A train of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Rail (HSR) service, which operates as Whoosh, arrives at a platform on March 15, 2026, at Padalarang Station in West Bandung regency, West Java.
Opinion

Analysis: Whoosh or noose: Uncertain future of high-speed rail project

Highlight
Foreign Minister Sugiono attends the opening of the general debate at the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, the United States on September 22, 2026.
Americas

Indonesia puts peace, UN reform, Global South at center of UNGA agenda
A junior high school teacher conducts an online lesson in an empty classroom after local authorities mandated remote learning due to haze from land and forest fires in Pontianak, West Kalimantan, on September 7, 2026.
Editorial

Learning first
The Bank Indonesia logo adorns the gate of the central bank's headquarters in Jakarta in this undated photograph.
Economy

BI keeps interest rate unchanged despite external pressure

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Nepal floods obliterate final excuses for climate inaction
FEATURES

Radio still gives you something an algorithm can't
Archipelago

Dozens of homesick students leave North Sumatra community schools
Academia

Labor bill must protect workers, not just employment relationships
Archipelago

167 psychiatric patients evacuated as haze worsens in South Kalimantan
Opinion

Analysis: Whoosh or noose: Uncertain future of high-speed rail project
Asia & Pacific

El Nino could cause 19,300 extra heat deaths in Indonesia
Academia

What PISA keeps telling us about foundations
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

What PISA keeps telling us about foundations

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.