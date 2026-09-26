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Analysis: For the sake of public safety, MBG should be put on hold

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
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Sat, September 26, 2026

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Students rest while receiving treatment for food poisoning at the regional general hospital after eating government-sponsored free school meals in Sidoarjo, East Java province, Indonesia, September 2, 2026. Students rest while receiving treatment for food poisoning at the regional general hospital after eating government-sponsored free school meals in Sidoarjo, East Java province, Indonesia, September 2, 2026. (Reuters/Suryanto)

T

he government’s flagship free nutritious meal program is facing an escalating crisis of public confidence as recurring food-poisoning outbreaks sweep the country. Yet despite mounting casualties, growing demands for accountability and urgent calls for a moratorium, the government has shown no intention of pausing the rollout.

Launched on Jan. 6, 2025, the free meal program was designed to improve nutrition for tens of millions of Indonesians, particularly schoolchildren and vulnerable communities. Since its debut, however, repeated mass food-poisoning incidents have raised urgent questions about basic food hygiene, institutional oversight and the state's capacity to manage such an operation at scale. This latest wave forces a fundamental question: Why does the free meals program press forward despite flaws that officials repeatedly acknowledge yet fail to fix?

The sheer scale of the fallout makes it impossible to dismiss these cases as isolated slip-ups. According to Health Ministry surveillance, 240 food-poisoning incidents linked to the free meals program had sickened 21,262 people across 32 provinces by Nov. 29, 2025. By Sept. 2, 2026, those figures had surged to 560 outbreaks affecting 50,059 people across 36 provinces and 245 regencies and cities, according to data presented to House of Representatives Commission IX.

An independent tally by the Indonesian Education Monitoring Network (JPPI) counted 43,838 victims between January 2025 and August 2026. While the numbers diverge due to differing methodologies and reporting cutoffs, both datasets point to the same grim reality: Food-safety breakdowns have persisted long past the program's teething phase. And the toll keeps mounting.

In early September alone, suspected food poisoning related to the free meals program was reported in Sidoarjo and Nganjuk in East Java; Rembang in Central Java; Bengkulu and Agam in West Sumatra; and Tana Toraja in South Sulawesi. More than 2,000 people fell ill within the first few days of the month. In Tana Toraja alone, 196 students and teachers were stricken by Sept. 9. This geographical spread is telling. Because these outbreaks span disparate provinces, local administrations and Meal Provision Service Units (SPPGs), the crisis can no longer be chalked up to a few negligent kitchens.

In Sidoarjo, the National Nutrition Agency (BGN) dismissed the head of the Kalitengah SPPG and shuttered the kitchen after an outbreak. Other regions have followed a similar playbook: swift investigations, temporary closures and administrative reprimands. But these reactive measures raise obvious doubts about whether authorities are tackling systemic flaws or simply playing whack-a-mole with individual contractors.

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JPPI national coordinator Ubaid Matraji has warned that the absence of strict legal enforcement allows reckless SPPG operators to walk away without consequence. Legal scholars have echoed this concern, urging prosecutors to pursue criminal negligence charges where evidence warrants, rather than letting operators off with bureaucratic slaps on the wrist. Predictably, calls for a decisive pause are intensifying.

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