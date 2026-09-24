Crew member from missing Anak Krakatau boat identified

A journalist takes photo of a picture showing Surakman, a crewmember of the boat Arupadhatu 1 that went missing while carrying journalists covering the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau in the Sunda Strait, during a press briefing on Sept. 23 at the Banten Police headquarters in Serang, Banten. The police identified a body found on Enggano Island, Bengkulu, as Surakman following DNA identification. (Antara/Rafsanjani)

The crew member’s body from the missing boat of journalists covering the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau on Sept. 7 was initially found on Enggano Island in Bengkulu, around 350 kilometers west of the volcano in the Sunda Strait.

A uthorities have identified one of eight missing people from a boat carrying journalists covering the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau in the Sunda Strait between Sumatra and Java.

The police confirmed that one body found on Enggano Island in Bengkulu on Sept. 12 was a crew member from the missing boat that carried five photojournalists on a trip to cover Anak Krakatau’s eruption earlier this month.

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“Based on DNA examination by the National Police’s [Disaster and Victim Identification] team, the remains were genetically identified as Surakman, the boat crew member,” Banten Police Chief Insp. Gen. Hengki said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

He added Surakman’s remains were scheduled to be transported from Bengkulu to Banten on Thursday.

The body was found on the shore of Enggano Island, Bengkulu’s outermost island off the province’s west coast, about 350 kilometers northwest of Anak Krakatau. It was later taken to Bengkulu city for an autopsy and to be identified, with police comparing its DNA with reference samples from families of the eight missing people.

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