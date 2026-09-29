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In the age of AI, purpose is becoming a business strategy

AI, social media and universal connectivity are making corporate behavior radically more transparent.

Rajeev Peshawaria (The Jakarta Post)
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Singapore
Tue, September 29, 2026

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A person is silhouetted next to the logo of the first Global Dialogue on AI Governance on July 6 in Geneva, Switzerland. A person is silhouetted next to the logo of the first Global Dialogue on AI Governance on July 6 in Geneva, Switzerland. (AFP/Fabrice Coffrini)

I

started my career as a banker and currency trader. If there was anywhere to learn the logic of profit first, it was the trading floor.

I subsequently moved into leadership and learning roles at American Express, Goldman Sachs, Coca-Cola and Morgan Stanley. At Goldman Sachs, I helped build and run its Pine Street leadership academy; at Morgan Stanley and Coca-Cola, I served as Chief Learning Officer. Across these very different organizations, one idea remained remarkably persistent: the primary purpose of business was to maximize shareholder returns. 

For much of the past half-century, that assumption has been associated with Milton Friedman. But the world in which it flourished was very different from the one business leaders inhabit today.

Companies once possessed something enormously valuable: information asymmetry. They knew considerably more about their operations than their employees, customers, investors or the public did.

That advantage is disappearing.

We have entered what I call the “Glass-house economy”, an era in which AI, social media and universal connectivity are making corporate behavior radically more transparent.

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Supply chains can increasingly be scrutinized from end to end. Worker treatment is searchable. Environmental externalities are more readily audited. Executive behavior can become part of the permanent public record, while a customer's experience can be broadcast to millions rather than captured quietly in a survey.  For business leaders, that changes the economics of purpose.

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