The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer
Sugarcane farmers query House over sugar imports
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Govt under pressure as 3 million home drive hits cracks
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer
Sugarcane farmers query House over sugar imports
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Govt under pressure as 3 million home drive hits cracks
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Let's win the WHO race

To win the WHO's top post, Jakarta must stop treating multilateral diplomacy as an afterthought and let the President lead the charge for Indonesia’s nominee, Budi Gunadi Sadikin.

Editorial board (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, September 30, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin speaks on April 20, 2026, during a meeting with House of Representatives Commission IX overseeing health and social welfare at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta. Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin speaks on April 20, 2026, during a meeting with House of Representatives Commission IX overseeing health and social welfare at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta. (Antara/Asprilla Dwi Adha)

D

rawing lessons from the diplomatic triumphs of other nations and our own past failures to secure leadership at United Nations agencies, President Prabowo Subianto should personally take charge of efforts to help Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin win the World Health Organization director general election.

Granted, the Foreign Ministry’s attention is currently fixed on securing a fifth nonpermanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2029-2030. But with voting set for the World Health Assembly in 2027, the ministry has time on its side. Indonesia has already served four two-year stints on the council, in 1973-1974, 1995-1996, 2007-2008 and 2019-2020, culminating in its council presidency in August 2020.

Strategic though another council seat may be, the WHO helm is a far rarer, more urgent prize; one that has eluded Indonesia.

Before beginning any global campaign, however, Prabowo must dispel domestic speculation that Budi’s nomination is a graceful exit strategy, an orchestrated kick upstairs to appease medical associations that resented his top-down reforms that bypassed traditional gatekeepers. The administration must project clarity: Prabowo is backing Budi because he genuinely belongs at the head of the UN health agency.

The WHO needs an administrator of Budi’s mold, precisely because he is not a physician. Trained in nuclear physics at the Bandung Institute of Technology but spending most of his career as a banker, he brought technocratic discipline to the Health Ministry, opening it to greater transparency and loosening the grip of entrenched medical cartels.

When COVID-19 battered the nation, then-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo tapped Budi, his deputy state-owned enterprises minister, in December 2020 to take over the public health portfolio from Terawan Agus Putranto.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Budi’s corporate background proved decisive. Moving swiftly to curb the contagion, he accelerated vaccine procurement across Beijing and Western capitals. Under his stewardship, Indonesia turned a looming disaster into what was widely praised internationally as a benchmark pandemic response.

Popular

Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer

Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer
Sugarcane farmers query House over sugar imports

Sugarcane farmers query House over sugar imports
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten

Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten

Related Article

House passes 2027 state budget bill into law

Indonesia steps up bid for UNSC seat

Strength begins at home

Prabowo’s Iran nuclear remarks ‘reminder’ against proliferation: Foreign Ministry

A technocrat for BI governor

Popular

Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer

Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer
Sugarcane farmers query House over sugar imports

Sugarcane farmers query House over sugar imports
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten

Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten

More in Opinion

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto inspects the implementation of the free nutritious meals program on June 2, 2026, at State Junior High School (SMPN) 111 Jakarta.
Academia

In search of excellent and honorable minds in Indonesian politics
An officer (right) helps a woman file her annual tax return on March 27, 2026, via the new Coretax platform of the Finance Ministry’s Directorate General of Taxes (DGT) at the Meulaboh Tax Office in West Aceh regency, Aceh.
Opinion

Analysis: Indonesia’s tax revenue: Mirage or miracle
Heavy equipment is parked at a silica sand mine on Sebangka Island, Riau Islands province, in this file photo published on April 21, 2024.
Academia

Semiconductor diplomacy: How Indonesia can play its hand

Highlight
An aerial view shows a fire burning shrubs on peatland in Cot Seumeureng village, Samatiga district, West Aceh, Aceh, Indonesia, Sunday, July 19, 2026. Wildfires have returned to the area, with authorities suspecting the blaze was caused by land clearing through burning.
Politics

Peatland agency revival tests commitment to curb unchecked conversion
A pulmonologist (right) checks the condition of a pneumonia patient at the Bhayangkara Anton Soedjarwo Hospital in Pontianak, West Kalimantan on Aug. 28, 2026.
Editorial

Justice in the choking haze
An electronic display board inside the main hall of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in South Jakarta shows an overall downward movement across most stocks during the lunch break on Jan. 29, 2026, when the IDX Composite index fell 6.3 percent after global investment firm MSCI raised concerns about free float and trading transparency.
Markets

Stocks plunge as IDX lowers minimum price cap

The Latest

 View more
Society

Govt to audit haj fund management to curb frauds
Opinion

Analysis: Indonesia’s tax revenue: Mirage or miracle
Society

Government shores up BPJS Kesehatan as gaps persist
Politics

Prabowo meets Megawati, offers condolences over Guruh’s death
Editorial

Let's win the WHO race
Archipelago

Central Java seeks more power over free meals program after string of mass poisonings
Markets

External pressure, fiscal risks weigh on rupiah
Asia & Pacific

Tokyo suffers longest streak of rainy days on record
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Let's win the WHO race

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.