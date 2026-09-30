Let's win the WHO race

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin speaks on April 20, 2026, during a meeting with House of Representatives Commission IX overseeing health and social welfare at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta. (Antara/Asprilla Dwi Adha)

To win the WHO's top post, Jakarta must stop treating multilateral diplomacy as an afterthought and let the President lead the charge for Indonesia’s nominee, Budi Gunadi Sadikin.

D rawing lessons from the diplomatic triumphs of other nations and our own past failures to secure leadership at United Nations agencies, President Prabowo Subianto should personally take charge of efforts to help Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin win the World Health Organization director general election.

Granted, the Foreign Ministry’s attention is currently fixed on securing a fifth nonpermanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2029-2030. But with voting set for the World Health Assembly in 2027, the ministry has time on its side. Indonesia has already served four two-year stints on the council, in 1973-1974, 1995-1996, 2007-2008 and 2019-2020, culminating in its council presidency in August 2020.

Strategic though another council seat may be, the WHO helm is a far rarer, more urgent prize; one that has eluded Indonesia.

Before beginning any global campaign, however, Prabowo must dispel domestic speculation that Budi’s nomination is a graceful exit strategy, an orchestrated kick upstairs to appease medical associations that resented his top-down reforms that bypassed traditional gatekeepers. The administration must project clarity: Prabowo is backing Budi because he genuinely belongs at the head of the UN health agency.

The WHO needs an administrator of Budi’s mold, precisely because he is not a physician. Trained in nuclear physics at the Bandung Institute of Technology but spending most of his career as a banker, he brought technocratic discipline to the Health Ministry, opening it to greater transparency and loosening the grip of entrenched medical cartels.

When COVID-19 battered the nation, then-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo tapped Budi, his deputy state-owned enterprises minister, in December 2020 to take over the public health portfolio from Terawan Agus Putranto.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Budi’s corporate background proved decisive. Moving swiftly to curb the contagion, he accelerated vaccine procurement across Beijing and Western capitals. Under his stewardship, Indonesia turned a looming disaster into what was widely praised internationally as a benchmark pandemic response.