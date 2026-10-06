The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat
A ministry restored
Prabowo’s reshuffle bring ties with Jokowi back into focus
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil
New police chief orders major shake-up

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat
A ministry restored
Prabowo’s reshuffle bring ties with Jokowi back into focus
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil
New police chief orders major shake-up

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Ignoring Myanmar normalizes tyranny upon us

As Myanmar’s people bleed under a brutal junta and regional indifference, Jakarta’s complacency serves as a chilling warning: ignoring the normalization of tyranny abroad only paves the way for creeping militarism at home.

Ati Nurbaiti (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
South Tangerang, Banten
Tue, October 6, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Family members wait outside the Myanmar Navy base in Thanlyin on Oct. 4, 2026 to welcome their loved ones returning from Malaysia. Nearly 1,500 Myanmar migrants from Malaysia arrived in their war-torn home country on Oct. 4, a Myanmar official said, returned under an opaque repatriation scheme that rights monitors say cannot assure their safety. Family members wait outside the Myanmar Navy base in Thanlyin on Oct. 4, 2026 to welcome their loved ones returning from Malaysia. Nearly 1,500 Myanmar migrants from Malaysia arrived in their war-torn home country on Oct. 4, a Myanmar official said, returned under an opaque repatriation scheme that rights monitors say cannot assure their safety. (AFP/Sai Aung Main)

T

he clamor of banging pots and pans, a traditional gesture turned protest against military rule, stands in stark contrast to the silence of a figure in a driver’s seat binding three fingers with cellophane, exhaust smoke steadily filling the cabin. Whether this sequence stages a reenactment or documents an unsparing, defiant suicide under Myanmar’s junta remains deliberately ambiguous. In either case, the driver's three-finger salute aligns him with millions of protesters across Myanmar, Thailand, and Hong Kong who adopted the gesture from The Hunger Games as a universal emblem of resistance.

The scene belongs to Myanmar Diaries, a harrowing cinematic collage assembled from footage shot by anonymous citizens determined to record both overt state atrocities and the eerie cadences of daily survival. The film anchors The Coup Years, a photography and video exhibition running through Oct. 11 in Kemang, South Jakarta. The showcase delivers a chilling chronicle of existence under a regime that weaponized pandemic-era mobility restrictions into brutal instruments of population control, driving a documented surge in suicides in the wake of the 2021 coup.

Equally painful to watch is a young woman murmuring “tell him, don’t tell him”, while picking boba balls one by one from her ice drink and lining them up. We learn that the pregnancy test of the 18-year-old had apparently turned out positive. But she couldn’t tell her boyfriend regardless of the boba balls; he had told her he needed to head to the jungle, as his name was on a wanted list. She is left with his blood-stained shirt.

Featuring the work of mostly Myanmar photographers, the exhibit includes other film screenings, book launches and discussions. Visitors sense the despair but also the extraordinary determination of Myanmar’s women and men, young and old, to hold their ground against every attempt to trample on their very existence. They inspire us to at least reject outright the normalization of tyranny, not only in Myanmar, but also in our own nations.

While the crisis in occupied Palestine rightfully dominates public consciousness, Myanmar’s catastrophe continues in the periphery, its people relentlessly terrorized and slain by their own military. Analysts point to a junta consumed by existential desperation, scrambling to consolidate nationwide control and wrest resource-rich territories from entrenched ethnic resistance armies. Meanwhile, ASEAN continues to hide behind its timeworn mantra of "noninterference", a paralysis so profound that one discussion participant condemned the bloc for bordering on outright genocide denial.

The shuttle diplomacy once championed by former Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, which sought to engage both the junta and the democratic National Unity Government (NUG), is now effectively history. Yet Jakarta has maintained a crucial boundary: it steadfastly refuses to formally recognize the military regime led by coup leader Min Aung Hlaing, whose orchestrated elections are roundly dismissed by citizens and observers alike as a cynical sham. The accountability battle has also reached Indonesian soil. In April, civil society coalitions petitioned Indonesia’s Attorney General’s Office, demanding criminal prosecution of the junta chief under universal jurisdiction for alleged crimes against humanity and acts of genocide.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

A recent United Nations report documents escalating atrocities against the Rohingya, driven not only by the junta but increasingly by the Arakan Army as it consolidates its grip over Rakhine State, the Muslim minority’s historic homeland. Caught in the crossfire, those who manage to flee find dwindling sanctuary across the region, where host communities in strained, overcrowded camps grow overtly hostile.

Popular

Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat

Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat
A ministry restored

A ministry restored
Prabowo’s reshuffle bring ties with Jokowi back into focus

Prabowo’s reshuffle bring ties with Jokowi back into focus

Related Article

Luxury behind bars

Ignoring Myanmar normalizes tyranny upon us

Netanyahu expected to berate Mamdani in UN address

Korean troops for the US-Israeli war against Iran?

Israel tells British consulate in East Jerusalem to close within 30 days

Popular

Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat

Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat
A ministry restored

A ministry restored
Prabowo’s reshuffle bring ties with Jokowi back into focus

Prabowo’s reshuffle bring ties with Jokowi back into focus

More in Opinion

 View more
A firefighter from the Regional Disaster Management Agency douses a forest fire at Sungai Rambutan village in Ogan Ilir, South Sumatra on Sept. 11, 2026. Toxic haze has shrouded parts of Indonesia and Malaysia for weeks as Jakarta struggles to contain fires that have scorched large tracts of Borneo and Sumatra, with the smoke drifting into neighboring Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei.
Academia

Beyond disaster response: Building a state architecture of resilience
Officials show a room raided by the Indonesian Ombudsman on Sept. 23 at Cibinong Penitentiary in Bogor, West Java. West Java Corrections directorate head Yudi Suseno said the 11 official residences were provided for several prison officials, including the Cibinong penitentiary head.
Editorial

Luxury behind bars
President Prabowo Subianto arrives on Sept. 12 before the start of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.
Academia

Prabowonomics: From diagnosis to delivery

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (left), accompanied by Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto (center) and other senior officers, pass by a contingent of Indonesian peacekeepers during a parade to celebrate the 81st anniversary of the military in Cilangkap, East Jakarta, on October 5, 2026.
Politics

Prabowo’s expansion of military commands fuels militarization concerns
Officials show a room raided by the Indonesian Ombudsman at the Cibinong Penitentiary in Bogor, West Java, on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. West Java Corrections directorate head Yudi Suseno said the 11 official residences were provided for several prison officials, including the Cibinong penitentiary head.
Editorial

Luxury behind bars
Raucous cheer: Labor union members hold banners and wave posters on May 1, 2025, during a Labor Day rally in Jakarta.
Regulations

Employers, workers struggle to find common ground as employment bill nears passage

The Latest

 View more
Americas

Grappling with 'homework scams,' US universities shun AI detectors
Companies

SMI, Europe's NUCA program target bankable resilience projects
Academia

Beyond disaster response: Building a state architecture of resilience
Editorial

Luxury behind bars
Academia

Prabowonomics: From diagnosis to delivery
Middle East and Africa

Yemen's Houthis claim striking Riyadh airport, other Saudi sites
Archipelago

Two Vietnamese arrested in East Java over smuggling of 3,400 songbirds
Academia

Climate resilience starts with care
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Ignoring Myanmar normalizes tyranny upon us

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.