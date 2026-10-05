Mercenary recruitment becomes new threat for Riau Islands migrant workers

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The Riau Islands office of the Indonesian Migrant Workers Protection Service Agency (BP3MI) holds various education and training sessions to equip prospective workers with skills and certifications.
oreign military recruitments have become a new threat for Indonesian illegal migrant workers in Riau Islands, following the death of a resident who was killed while working as a mercenary in the Russo-Ukrainian war.
Rendi Apriyanto from Natuna regency was killed after being lured with a high salary to serve in a foreign military unit.
Residents from the province previously worked as illegal migrant workers in Malaysia or at online scam centers in Cambodia.
The authorities have prevented the departure of 3,160 illegal migrant workers from Riau Islands from 2024-2026.
Riau Islands Indonesian Migrant Workers Protection Service Agency (BP3MI) head Sr. Comr. Imam Riyadi confirmed that Rendi’s name was not registered in the government’s official database.
“According to our tracing in the Indonesian Migrant Workers Protection Computerized System [Sisko P2MI], he was not registered as a migrant worker,” he told The Jakarta Post on Thursday.
“We have coordinated with the Foreign Ministry in Jakarta, which has traced his whereabouts and the incident chronology through the Indonesian Embassy in Russia.”
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